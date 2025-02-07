Watauga Arts Council Teams Up with Blue Ridge Fiber Guild to Announce “Intro to Fiber” Workshop Series for 2025

Natural Dyes

The Watauga Arts Council (WAC) and Blue Ridge Fiber Guild are excited to unveil their brand new Intro to Fiber Workshop Series, launching on March 22nd and running through August 2025. Every fourth Saturday of the month, from 10 AM to 1 PM, participants will be introduced to a variety of fiber arts, including weaving, spinning, felting, knitting, and natural dyeing. These hands-on workshops are designed for beginners and those looking to expand their fiber art skills in a supportive, creative environment.

The guild will also be hosting an open house on February 22, 2025 from 10am to noon at the WAC building. You’re invited to meet the instructors and find out about the classes being offered. There will be light refreshments as guild members show examples of what the classes will cover as well as the instructors’ works.

Workshop Lineup:

● March 22nd: Easy Cardboard Loom Weaving with Sali Gill-Johnson

Students will learn to weave tapestry-style on a take-home cardboard loom. Materials will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own yarns, ribbons, buttons, or other decorative items to personalize their project if they wish.

● April 26th: Go for a Spin with Nancy Embler & Rhonda Gladden

In this workshop, participants will prepare a washed wool fleece for spinning and practice using both a drop spindle and various spinning wheels. The session will also feature hand-spun yarn examples from alpaca, angora, silk, and other fibers.

● May 24th: Wet Felted Pod or Birdhouse with Jane Campbell

Participants will create a unique, three-dimensional wet-felted pod or birdhouse using wool fibers, yarns, silks, and fabric scraps. The project will involve rubbing, rolling, and tangling fibers to form a non-woven fabric. We recommend bringing a towel for this hands-on project.

● June 28th: Coiled Basket Making with Vicki Skywark

Learn the traditional art of coiled basket making with raffia in this workshop, where participants will create small, decorative baskets. Kits with all the necessary materials will be included.

● July 26th: Beginner Knitting with Karen Dendiu

A great introduction to knitting, this workshop will teach students how to cast on, knit, purl, bind off, and fix mistakes. All materials, including wooden needles and cotton yarn, will be provided, and participants will keep their needles to continue practicing at home.

● August 23rd: Natural Dyes – Garden Weld with Deborah E. Carroll

Discover the world of natural dyeing with a focus on weld. Participants will dye mini-skeins of wool in a variety of colors and values. Dress for a colorful experience! Each workshop in the Intro to Fiber series offers a fun and engaging opportunity to explore different fiber arts, with no prior experience necessary. All materials and tools are provided for each class – with minor exceptions – making it easy to jump right into the creative process.

Workshop Details:

● Open House: February 22, 2025 from 10am to Noon

February 22, 2025 from 10am to Noon ● Workshop Date(s) : Every 4th Saturday, March through August 2025

: Every 4th Saturday, March through August 2025 ● Time :10AMto1PM

:10AMto1PM ● Location : Watauga Arts Council (377 Shadowline Dr Boone NC 28607)

: Watauga Arts Council (377 Shadowline Dr Boone NC 28607) ● Cost : $30 per workshop

: $30 per workshop ● Registration: For more information and to register, visit www.watauga-arts.org/classes About Blue Ridge Fiber Guild: Our purpose is to share fellowship and inspiration with other people with any level of interest and ability in any fiber arts and crafts; to share knowledge and skills with each other and surrounding community; to promote to the community the fiber arts and crafts; to provide opportunities for revenue for the guild and its active members. For more information about the Blue Ridge Fiber Guild, including details on their activities and upcoming events, please visit:

Website: www.blueridgefiberguild.org

Facebook: Blue Ridge Fiber Guild Instagram: @blueridgefiberguild

