Watauga Arts Council and Downtown Boone Development Association Announce the Return of Buskers Fest 2025 on September 20th

The Watauga Arts Council, in collaboration with the Downtown Boone Development Association, is thrilled to announce the return of Buskers Fest in 2025. The event will take place on September 20th, 2025 from 2-7pm, bringing art, music, and creativity back to the streets of downtown Boone.

“Every year, we strive to make the festival better and better,” says WAC Executive Director, Amber Bateman. “We found that people weren’t able to make it to all the activities in such a short window. By moving it to a Saturday and expanding the hours, we hope to improve the overall experience and make it more accessible, especially for those who couldn’t attend in previous years when it was held on a Friday.”

This year marks the 4th Annual Buskers Fest, rather than the 5th, due to the cancellation of the 2024 event.

“Unfortunately, we had to cancel the 2024 fest due to Hurricane Helene,” reflects Amber. “We were deep into planning for the October 4-5 weekend when the storm hit. We initially hoped to postpone, knowing how important the event is for many artists who rely on it to generate income going into the winter months. But as recovery proved slower than expected, we ultimately decided cancellation was the most responsible option.

We quickly shifted our focus from event logistics to supporting the artist community: checking in, organizing relief efforts, and fundraising. In the end, we raised $10,000 directly for local artists and helped artists, arts businesses, and nonprofits secure over $120,000 in additional support.”

Now, with renewed energy and fresh ideas, the Watauga Arts Council is excited to bring Buskers Fest back to life!

Set as an evening event, the festival takes advantage of the golden-hour glow and cooler mountain air to create a nostalgic and immersive experience. “What makes this festival unique is how interactive it is,” says Amber. “Rather than just spectating or shopping, attendees are encouraged to engage. Artists demonstrate their craft, performers interact with the audience, and we offer hands-on opportunities to create art. It’s a truly special event that fosters creativity and community.”

This year, organizers are looking to expand artist involvement and are encouraging creatives to bring bold ideas, interactive experiences, and performances to the streets. WAC especially hopes to partner with students and faculty from Appalachian State University, continuing a tradition of connecting the broader community with App State’s vibrant arts scene.

Artists and other creatives interested in participating in Buskers Fest 2025 can register on the Watauga Arts Council website. Follow WAC on social media, subscribe to their newsletter, and check their website regularly for updates.