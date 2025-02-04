WATA Returns to Its Roots with More Local Programming

Written by: Sam Garrett

WATA, with its stations AM 1450 and FM 96.5, has been the High Country’s source for local news, weather and sports since 1950. Station leaders began a conversation during summer 2024 about bringing back a renewed focus on local programming.

“We are the High Country’s heritage station,” said Erica Lackey, General Manager for Curtis Media Group. “Local programming is who we are.”

The decision to transition back to more local programming was not a sudden one.

“We have been in a steady transition back to our roots for over a year,” said Mark Norris, host of Waking Up in the High Country. “We have added segments that focus on local arts, education, business and chamber news, new businesses and our monthly Nonprofit-a-thon.”

During its around-the-clock coverage following Hurricane Helene, WATA added a segment called High Country Heroes, which featured interviews with people in the High Country who made a difference by supporting community rebuilding.

“The overwhelming support for High Country Heroes was a very loud and very real endorsement of our commitment to making radio local again,” said Lackey. “Our listeners and advertising partners have expressed how much a focus on local news means to them.”

Beginning February 3, 2025, WATA implemented two significant changes. First, the stations now dedicate three hours to local programing from 9:00-10:00 a.m., 1:00-2:00 p.m. and 5:00-6:00 p.m. Secondly, WATA transitioned into a new partnership with NC News Network to provide a regional lens on local, state and national news.

WATA is preparing for some big announcements regarding their new local programming.

“We are excited about a renewed focus on local and regional programing,” said Lackey. “Stay tuned for some very exciting announcements coming soon.”

To stay up to date on all the new changes at WATA, visit www.goblueridge.net, follow them on social media or listen to FM 96.5 or AM 1450.

6:00-9:00 a.m. Mark in the Morning

9:00-10:00 a.m. Local programming

10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Brian Kilmeade

1:00-2:00 p.m. Local programming

2:00-5:00 p.m. Dave Ramsey

5:00-6:00 p.m. Local programming

6:00-9:00 p.m. Adam Gold

