WAMY Community Action Unveils New Logo to Celebrate 60th Anniversary

In a significant milestone that marks six decades of service to the High Country in Watauga, Avery, Mitchell, and Yancey counties, WAMY Community Action proudly announces the launch of its new logo. This refreshed brand identity not only commemorates the organization’s 60 years of unwavering commitment to breaking the cycle of poverty but also reinforces its vision for the future. The new logo symbolizes not only a fresh visual identity but also reinforces its 60-year-long partnership with National Community Action, capturing the enduring alliance that has tirelessly worked towards empowering communities and alleviating poverty across the nation.

Since its beginning, WAMY Community Action has been at the forefront of providing crucial support and resources to the disadvantaged members of our community. As a valued partner of National Community Action, WAMY has continuously evolved its programs and initiatives to meet the changing needs of the families and communities it serves. The introduction of the new logo reflects this ongoing commitment to growth, innovation, and positive change.

The new logo, characterized by its modern and impactful design, symbolizes the organization’s core goal of helping people and changing lives. It represents a new chapter in WAMY’s history, one that honors its rich legacy while looking ahead to new opportunities and challenges.

“WAMY Community Action has always been about more than just offering temporary relief; we’re about empowering individuals and communities to achieve long-term success,” said Brittany Luxton, Executive Director of WAMY Community Action. “Our new logo is a visual representation of this mission, and we’re excited to introduce it as we celebrate 60 years of service. It’s a reminder of where we’ve come from and an emblem of our journey forward.”

The logo unveiling is part of a series of events and initiatives planned throughout the year to celebrate the organization’s 60th anniversary. These activities aim to engage the community, raise awareness about WAMY’s programs, and foster stronger partnerships to enhance the impact of its work across the High Country.

About W.A.M.Y. Community Action

Established in 1964, W.A.M.Y. (Watauga, Avery, Mitchell, Yancey) is a Community Action Agency and was the first human-service non-profit to come to the High Country’s four-county area. WAMY’s mission is to partner with families and communities to provide the disadvantaged with the support they need to become self-sufficient. WAMY conducts a community needs assessment every three years and programs are designed according to the needs of the community. Currently, WAMY has four programs- Housing & Energy, Youth Development, Food & Nutrition, and Family Development. Even though WAMY Community Action receives federal and state funding, it still requires donations from individual private donors as these contributions offer greater flexibility to meet growing needs in our communities.

To learn more or donate visit wamycommunityaction.org.

About Community Action Agencies

A Community Action Agency (CAA) is a local organization with the mission of reducing poverty through locally designed and delivered programs and services, targeted to the specific needs of the community. CAAs exist in virtually every county in the U.S., numbering more than 1,000 nationwide. Most are private nonprofits, but some are units of local government. They are state-designated but locally controlled, governed by a tripartite board that represents the low-income community, local elected officials, and private and public community stakeholders. To learn more about CCA, visit: communityactionpartnership.com

