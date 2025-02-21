WAMY Community Action Seeks Community Input Through Needs Assessment Survey



WAMY Community Action is inviting residents of Watauga, Avery, Mitchell, and Yancey counties to share their voice through the 2025 Community Needs Assessment Survey. Conducted every three years, this vital survey helps WAMY design and refine programs that meet the most pressing needs of local communities.

Participation from community members is essential to shaping the services our residents rely on. Businesses, agencies, neighbors, and anyone with a passion for improving our community are encouraged to not only complete the survey but to share it widely. The voice of the community is what guides effective change and lasting impact.

WAMY’s Legacy of Service

WAMY (short for Watauga, Avery, Mitchell, and Yancey counties) Community Action has been a steadfast partner to western North Carolina communities for over six decades. Founded in 1964 during the War on Poverty, WAMY’s mission is to break the cycle of poverty by empowering families and communities. Over the years, WAMY has evolved to meet the shifting needs of the people it serves.

From its early beginnings creating public transportation and senior citizen centers, WAMY now offers a wide array of programs aimed at addressing root causes of hardship. These programs include weatherizing homes to improve energy efficiency, youth development initiatives, financial literacy education, and partnerships that help preserve affordable housing. Each change and addition have been driven by feedback and data, including critical input collected from the Community Needs Assessment Survey.

The National Community Action Movement

WAMY is part of a nationwide network of nearly 1,000 Community Action Agencies operating in all 50 states. This movement was launched in 1964 as part of President Lyndon B. Johnson’s Economic Opportunity Act, which created the backbone for addressing economic inequality in the United States.

The goal of the National Community Action network is simple yet profound: to empower individuals and families to rise above poverty and create thriving communities. By conducting needs assessments regularly, Community Action Agencies remain responsive, making data-driven decisions that improve lives across the country.

Be Part of the Solution

Whether you’re a long-time resident or a newcomer to Watauga, Avery, Mitchell, or Yancey counties, your voice matters. By completing the survey, you contribute to shaping the future of services offered by WAMY, ensuring that they align with the needs and aspirations of our diverse communities.

Please take a moment to fill out the survey at https://wamycommunityaction.org/our-blog and share it with your friends, family, local businesses, and community organizations. Together, we can create meaningful change.

About WAMY Community Action

Established in 1964, W.A.M.Y. (Watauga, Avery, Mitchell, Yancey) is a Community Action Agency and was the first human-service non-profit to come to the High Country’s four-county area. WAMY’s mission is to partner with families and communities to provide the disadvantaged with the support they need to become self-sufficient. WAMY conducts a community needs assessment every three years and programs are designed according to the needs of the community. Currently, WAMY has four programs- Housing & Energy, Youth Development, Food & Nutrition, and Family Development. To learn more or donate visit wamycommunityaction.org or call 828-264-2421.

