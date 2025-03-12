WAMY Community Action Invites Volunteers to Join 2025 WAMY Warrior Volunteer Service Days

WAMY Community Action is thrilled to announce its 2025 WAMY Warrior Volunteer Service Days, an initiative designed to bring people together for hands-on projects that benefit low-income families in Watauga, Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties. Whether you’re an individual, a student, or part of a business, faith group, or civic organization, WAMY invites you to lend a hand and make a lasting impact.

To prepare volunteers for this exciting opportunity, WAMY is hosting WAMY Warrior Volunteer Orientation Sessions at various locations in April. These sessions will provide attendees with information about WAMY Community Action, upcoming service projects, and simple training to prepare volunteers for the rewarding work ahead.

Orientation Session Schedule:

April 5th – WAMY Office, Spruce Pine, NC

– WAMY Office, Spruce Pine, NC April 12th – WAMY Office, Newland, NC

– WAMY Office, Newland, NC April 26th – LaQuinta Inn & Suites, Boone, NC

– LaQuinta Inn & Suites, Boone, NC Time: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

The WAMY Warrior Volunteer Service Days will begin in May and run through October, taking place on Saturdays (weather permitting) in the four counties served by WAMY Community Action. Volunteers will receive a detailed calendar of events during their orientation. These service days provide the community with an opportunity to come together and create positive change.

“Volunteers are at the heart of what we do,” says Yolanda Robertson, Volunteer Coordinator for WAMY Community Action. “The WAMY Warrior Volunteer Service Days allow people to roll up their sleeves and make a real difference. We can’t wait to welcome new volunteers to the team and build stronger communities together.”

Those interested in becoming a WAMY Warrior are encouraged to sign up for one of the orientation sessions today.

How to Sign Up:

Visit WAMY Community Action’s website at www.wamycommunityaction.org to secure your spot and learn more about this powerful community initiative. For further details, you may also email Yolanda Robertson at yolanda@wamycommunityaction.org.

Join the WAMY Warriors today and be part of a movement that empowers and transforms lives—one community at a time!

About WAMY Community Action

Established in 1964, W.A.M.Y. (Watauga, Avery, Mitchell, Yancey) is a Community Action Agency and was the first human-service non-profit to come to the High Country’s four-county area. WAMY’s mission is to partner with families and communities to provide the disadvantaged with the support they need to become self-sufficient. WAMY conducts a community needs assessment every three years and programs are designed according to the needs of the community. Currently, WAMY has four programs- Housing & Energy, Youth Development, Food & Nutrition, and Family Development. To learn more or donate, visit wamycommunityaction.org or call 828-264-2421.

