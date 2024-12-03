Wake of the Flood: A Benefit for and By Appalachian Artists on Nov. 15 Raises $14,113

Musicians take the stage for the Wake of the Flood Finale

Mountain Home Music, Carolina Ramble Productions, and Kattagast faced a daunting challenge when Hurricane Helene struck the region just weeks before the 6th annual “An Evening of Appalachian Murder Ballads” was set to take the stage for its 3rd year at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country. However, with the theatre’s gracious support and the outreach of numerous artists wanting to help, a new event was born: Wake of the Flood: A Benefit for and By Appalachian Musicians.

On November 15, the community rallied in a big way. Thanks to the generosity of the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country, ticket buyers, Mountain Home Music, and the many musicians, visual artists, and artisans who contributed their time, talents, and proceeds from merchandise sales, Wake of the Flood successfully raised an impressive $14,113.90 for the NC Arts Disaster Relief Fund.

Executive Director, Courtney Wheeler, shared her gratitude, saying, “Mountain Home Music felt fortunate to be in a position to help financially and working with Carolina Ramble Productions, Kat Chaffin, and all of these incredible High Country musicians and artists was an absolute pleasure. Nothing heals like music, the arts, and community, and we are so humbled by the support of our community and the many talented artists who call the High Country home.”

Show director and performer, Kat Chaffin said, “I knew I wanted to include as many artists as possible. Everyone involved, even while dealing with their own grief and loss, donated their artist fee, and some or all of their merchandise sales to the NC Arts Disaster Relief Fund. The outpouring of support from the local art community was a beautiful thing and we hope you will support these artists.”

You can find the Wake of the Flood set list and full list of the participating artists and performers at https://mountainhomemusic.org/event/wake-of-the-flood-benefit/

For more information about upcoming programs, including the Jeff Little Trio with the Mountain Home Bluegrass Boys and Tucker Connor on December 12th at the Appalachian Theatre, or to support our work through membership or sponsorship, visit mountainhomemusic.org.

Dr. Ray Christian

Chris Capazoli, Brandon Holder, Erin Williams Banks, Trevor McKenzie and Lauren Hayworth

Alexander Golden, Kat Chaffin, Lauren Hayworth

Trevor McKenzie, Brooks Forsyth and Mike Mckee

Brian Kreher, Brandon Holder, Dave Brewer, Trevor McKenzie and Brooks Forsyth

Courtney Wheeler Executive Director, Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

