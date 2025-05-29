W.A.M.Y. Community Action’s Denim & Diamonds 2025 Event Shines Bright, Raising $119,000 to Support High Country Families

Spectrum Communications took center stage as the Hope Diamond sponsor.

On May 22, the High Country community gathered at The White Crow Farm in Banner Elk for WAMY Community Action’s annual Denim & Diamonds gala. The enchanting evening welcomed over 250 guests and raised an incredible $119,000 to aid families in Watauga, Avery, Mitchell, and Yancey Counties. Proceeds will focus on supporting low-income families, particularly those still recovering from the damage caused by Hurricane Helene.

“This year’s event was an overwhelming success thanks to the incredible support of our community,” said Allison Jennings, Director of Development for WAMY Community Action. “It is heartwarming to see so many businesses and individuals come together to help our neighbors in need. The funds raised will truly change lives.”

The White Crow Farm in Banner Elk was the site for this year’s WAMY Community Action’s annual Denim & Diamonds gala.

A standout feature of the evening was the live auction led by Jesse Miller of Highstreet Insurance, who once again brought his dynamic energy and exceptional skill as the event’s auctioneer. Miller has been instrumental in WAMY’s fundraising efforts, helping to generate more than $385,000 over the past four years as a passionate volunteer. “We are honored and deeply grateful for Jesse’s dedication and talent,” remarked Jennings. “His great sense of humor, style and expertise have an immeasurable impact on the success of Denim & Diamonds.”

This year’s sponsors also played a pivotal role in the gala’s success. Spectrum Communications took center stage as the Hope Diamond sponsor, with Dianne Davant & Associates and The Dillon Family Foundation celebrated as Blue Diamond sponsors. Their generosity, along with contributions from local businesses and individual donors, helped create an unforgettable night of giving back.

The evening was filled with lively bidding on auction items that included artwork, experiences, and gift certificates. Guests also danced, dined, and donated to support WAMY’s critical programs. Funds raised will go toward housing and weatherization efforts, as well as scholarships to allow children to attend summer camps this year.

“Denim & Diamonds 2025 is a reflection of how our community comes together to create lasting change,” said Brittany Luxton, Executive Director for WAMY.

About WAMY

Established in 1964, W.A.M.Y. (Watauga, Avery, Mitchell, Yancey) is a Community Action Agency and was the first human-service non-profit to serve the High Country’s four-county area. WAMY’s mission is to partner with families and communities to provide the disadvantaged with the support they need to become self-sufficient. Programs focus on Housing & Energy, Youth Development, Food & Nutrition, and Family Development. To l