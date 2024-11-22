W.A.M.Y. Community Action Offering Free Weatherization Services to Low-Income Households

WAMY Community Action, a non-profit organization, is actively reaching out to help low-income families improve the energy efficiency of their homes in Watauga, Mitchell, and Yancey counties. WAMY also serves Avery County but currently has the maximum number of applications for weatherization at this time. With the aid of the Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP), WAMY aims to protect homes from weather elements and improve energy conservation through free services to those households that meet the income eligibility criteria.

Examples of the services offered under WAMY’s Weatherization Program include installing insulation, air sealing, and duct sealing. The program is not exclusive to homeowners; renters are also eligible for these services, provided they have obtained permission from their landlords. After weatherization services, households could save approximately 30% to 35% on their heating and cooling expenses, thus making a significant impact on their monthly budget.

The eligibility for WAMY’s housing programs is determined based on household income. If your home needs repairs, is difficult to heat or cool, or is dealing with high energy bills, WAMY might be able to assist you.

To apply for WAMY Community Action’s Weatherization Program, visit the organization’s website at www.WAMYCommunityAction.org or contact them at 828-264-2421.

WAMY Community Action is committed to helping residents improve their living conditions and lowering their energy costs. They firmly believe that everyone is entitled to a comfortable home and are working to make this belief a reality.

