W.A.M.Y. Community Action asking for donations for the fourth annual Santa for Seniors gift drive

A volunteer packs gift bags for seniors residing in assisted living or under hospice care. Over 900 senior citizens received care packages during the 2021 Christmas season. Photo courtesy of W.A.M.Y.

HIGH COUNTRY — W.A.M.Y. Community Action is asking people to donate gifts to help spread holiday cheer to senior citizens who are homebound, staying in assisted living or hospice care for WAMY’s fourth annual Santa for Seniors gift drive.

In 2021, WAMY (Watauga, Avery, Mitchell, Yancey) delivered more than 900 holiday gift bags to senior citizens through the Santa for Seniors project. With hopes of exceeding last year’s goal, WAMY needs the help of community members more than ever.

Newly purchased Santa for Seniors items that are needed include socks with grips, blankets, lotion, lip balms, slippers, word activity books, sugar-free candy, and winter accessories. Unwrapped gifts can be dropped off now through Dec. 15th Monday-Thursday from 10 am-2 pm at any of the following locations:

Boone Police Department, 1500 Blowing Rock Road, Boone

Go Postal of Boone, 207 New Market Center, Boone

Peak Insurance Group, 149 Jefferson Road, Boone

Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, 184 Hodges Gap Rd., Boone

Skyline/Skybest, 217 Wilson Drive, Boone

Avery County Chamber of Commerce, 4501 Tynecastle Hwy. #2, Banner Elk

In addition to many faith organizations, Linville Land Harbor in Avery County and Mountain Air Community in Burnsville are also hosting Santa for Senior gift drives.

Gifts can also be delivered to any WAMY Office location:

225 Birch St., Suite 2, Boone

496 A Balsam Ave., Spruce Pine

723 Cranberry St., in Newland

“WAMY is so happy to see the community coming together to meet a need that is often overlooked,” said WAMY’s Director of Development Allison Jennings. “Many of our senior citizen neighbors are excluded during the holidays. We are thankful for the outpouring of support we have received this year for our Santa for Seniors gift drive,” said Jennings. “In addition to local businesses offering drop-off locations, Mast General Store and the High-Country Council of Governments are donating gifts. WAMY appreciates these gifts of love and kindness during this season of giving,” said Jennings.

Boone Police Department, Watauga County Sherriff’s Office and WAMY volunteers will deliver Santa for Seniors gifts. If community members do not have time to shop, monetary donations are also be accepted which can be mailed to WAMY’s Boone office, 225 Birch St. Suite 2 or visit wamycommunityaction.org.

About W.A.M.Y. Community Action

Established in 1964, W.A.M.Y. (Watauga, Avery, Mitchell, Yancey Counties) is a Community Action Agency and was the first human-service non-profit to come to the High Country’s four-county area. WAMY’s mission is to partner with families and communities to provide the disadvantaged the support they need to become self-sufficient. WAMY conducts a community needs assessment every three years and programs are designed according to the needs of the community. Currently WAMY has four programs- Youth Development, Food & Nutrition, Housing & Energy, and Total Family Development. To learn more or donate visit wamycommunityaction.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

