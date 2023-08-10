VPC BUILDERS named to Qualified Remodeler TOP 500 for 2023

Boone, North Carolina (August 10, 2023) – Qualified Remodeler, a leading publication serving remodelers and home improvement companies in the U.S., has ranked VPC BUILDERS as the No. 278 on its 45th annual TOP 500 remodelers of 2023. Since 1978, the QR TOP 500 has tracked the industry’s largest and fastest growing companies. In 2023, the TOP 500 represented over $16 billion in remodeling sales volume and nearly two million jobs.

VPC BUILDERS was chosen as a 2023 Top 500 remodeler by the Qualified Remodeler editorial staff for meeting a set of criteria including installed remodeling dollar volume, total years in business, industry association membership, industry certification, industry awards and community service. VPC Builders has earned this prestigious recognition for five years in a row.

“Based on Qualified Remodeler’s analysis, the Top 500 firms tend to share several common attributes, including strong revenues, a commitment to customer service, insightful sales techniques and strong customer loyalty,” says Qualified Remodeler owner and editorial director, Patrick O’Toole. “These attributes helped put the firms on this list and contribute to their success.”

ABOUT VPC BUILDERS

VPC Builders operates as a mid-size, full-service construction company capable of many diverse-sized projects including commercial & residential both new construction and remodeling. We serve Ashe, Avery, Watauga, and parts of Caldwell County in NC. Our owner, Matt Vincent holds unlimited general contractor licenses in NC, SC, and TN. VPC Builders has been in business for 11 years and currently has 31 employees. Our goal is to do the right thing the right way and to make every project exciting and pain free for the client. VPC stands for Values – Professionalism – Collaboration.

A core value of VPC Builders is giving back to our community. This is accomplished by using company resources to support community action needs through monetary donations and volunteer service. Nearly 500 hours of combined volunteer hours by our staff is projected for 2023, serving more than a dozen local agencies making the High Country a better place to live for all our residents. For more information, please visit our website at vpcbuilders.com

Additional information on the Top 500 can be found in the July/August issue of Qualified Remodeler and at www.qualifiedremodeler.com.

