Volunteers Needed for Spring Litter Sweep April 13 – 27 and “Boone Clean-Up Day” on April 13

All citizens are invited and encouraged to take part in this town-wide clean up by volunteering to clean around their property on “Boone Clean-Up Day” ~ April 13th.

Volunteers may also come by the Town of Boone Public Works Center at 321 East King Street between the hours of 8:00am – 1:00pm if they wish to be assigned a location to clean inside the town limits. Cleaning supplies (gloves/bags) will be provided.

From 12:00pm – 1:00pm you are invited to come by the Public Works Center for refreshments and fun fellowship.

For those of you who will not be able to participate on April 13th, I encourage you to choose a date during the “Litter Sweep” ~ April 13th—April 27th to clear your property of litter and debris.

Town residents will receive an additional free curbside pickup of collected debris (household junk/bulk items, yard debris or brush). Simply phone the Public Works Department for convenient collection (828)268-6230.

Hoping that you will join us!!!!

Shannon Isaacs, Recycling and Adopt-A-Street Coordinator

