Vietnam Veteran Jim Todd Honored With Quilt of Valor Ceremony at Glenbridge

US Air Force veteran, Jim Todd, expresses his appreciation for his Quilt of Valor, and to those attending the ceremony in his honor at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation. Todd’s wife, Linda, is pictured at his immediate right. Photo by Sherrie Norris

By Sherrie Norris

Vietnam veteran James R. “Jim” Todd of Sugar Grove and Grapevine, Texas, was honored on Sunday, Sept. 17, during an impressive Quilt of Valor ceremony at Glenbridge Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Boone.

Hosted by close friends of Todd and his wife, Linda Stubbs Todd, the ceremony recognized the war hero for his service and sacrifice to the United States, and in particular, as a B-52 bomber pilot during his active duty with the US Air Force.

Currently receiving rehabilitation at the local healthcare facility following several recent life-altering situations, Todd received the Hero’s Comfort Quilt, provided by the Boone Quilts of Valor organization.

Team leader, Kathy Heisler, made the presentation in the presence of Todd’s wife, about 40 friends, facility residents and other guests who were drawn in by the unique occasion.

On behalf of the national quilt organization, Heisler shared, “We appreciate the opportunity to recognize you, Captain James Todd, for your service.”

Pictured with Jim and Linda Todd is entertainer extraordinaire, Randy Dandurand, a frequent volunteer at local healthcare facilities. Also a US Air Force veteran and retired pilot, Dandurand and Todd became acquainted at Glenbridge and share a lot of history and common interests. Photo by Sherrie Norris

She explained to the Todds and those gathered, that a Quilt of Valor is a handcrafted heirloom that takes considerable time to make.

“Each Quilt is carefully pieced and quilted by volunteers who wish to provide comfort and healing to those touched by war and who were honorably discharged from the military,” she explained.

Coincidentally, perhaps, on the morning of the ceremony, which had been rescheduled from an earlier date, the Todds “just happened” to see a segment of Fox & Friends on TV about Quilts of Valor in celebration of its 20th anniversary, and that it has provided more than 357,000 quilts to deserving veterans.

“We thought the timing was very interesting,” Todd said. “And I cannot say enough about what this means to me. I am very grateful for this quilt. It means more than I can describe. And I appreciate everyone who had a part of this event and for those who were here for me today.”

The couple also expressed their thanks to Harris Teeter of Boone, manager, Bill Lander, Michelle Underwood and Leslie Miller, for the contribution they made to the ceremony.

Kathy Heisler, team leader of the Boone chapter of Quilts of Valor, explains to those present what the organization is all about and how it honors veterans of war, as the Todds savor the moment. Photo by Sherrie Norris

Also, to their associate pastor, the Rev. Bud Russell, for opening the ceremony with a prayer.

As of presstime, Todd is scheduled to be discharged from Glenbridge and return to his home locally for the foreseeable future. He and Linda plan to eventually return to Texas to be closer to their family. The would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for the many acts of kindness that have been shown to them since the onset of his illness.

“There is no way that we could ever fully express our appreciation for everything that has been done for us, but we are very grateful to so many people who have been there for us.”

They especially mentioned the accessible ramp that was built at their home earlier this year, and one that Jim will finally get to utilize when he returns there later this week. “The men and women from Mount Vernon who had a part in this will always be special to us.”

A Glimpse of Jim Todd’s Life and Heroic Military Service

A native of Mint Hill, Todd graduated from Clemson University with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering; he was the wing commander of the Air Force ROTC program and was also a distinguished military graduate, commissioned as Second Lt. in the US Air Force.

He later received his master’s degree from Central Michigan University in business management.

Todd served in the US Air Force from 1970-1977; he made captain in three years, with three tours of duty to Vietnam, (1972-’73.)

“He left on his first tour when our son, Chris, was just nine days old,” Linda shared.

Todd received his pilot training at Williams AFB in Arizona, B-52 Training at Castle AFB in California, Survival School at Fairchild AFB in Spokane, Washington; Nuclear Weapons School at Carswell AFB Texas, and onto Seymour Johnson AFB in Goldsboro, before his deployment to Vietnam in ’71, and Utapao, Thailand, 71-’72.

He completed Jungle Survival School at Clark AFB in the Philippines, Squadron Officer School, Maxwell AFB in Alabama (‘75),

B-52 Instructor Pilot School at Carswell AFB; he became an instructor pilot at 68th Bomb Wing/ 51st Bomb Squadron at Seymour Johnson AFB; discharged in May 1977.

Among his numerous ribbons, medals and commendations, Todd was awarded the Air Medal with 5 oak leaf clusters in Vietnam.

Following his military service, Todd was a commercial airline pilot first for Braniff Airlines for five years, and then for Northwest Airlines, which is now Delta, for nearly 28 years, retiring in 2007.

He and Linda, both North Carolina natives, have been married for 53 years and have two children, Chris Todd (Holly) and Heather Reck (David); They have six grandchildren: Savannah, Christopher, Izzy, Keegan, Hunter and Ellie, who all live in Texas. Todd’s sister, Harriet Ralphs, and her husband, Lloyd, reside in South Carolina. Certainly no strangers to the High Country area, The Todds have enjoyed their seasonal home in the Sugar Grove-Valle Crucis community for 19 years.

“We always came here for vacation after moving to Texas and decided to make this our second home, especially after retirement,” Linda said. “We’ve always loved this area.”

Linda’s mother, Betsy Stubbs, who just celebrated her 97thbirthday Sept. 26, has lived with the couple fulltime for the past two years. “Mama loves the mountains as much as we do, and spent the summers here with us after Daddy died in 2015.” Linda added.

Never meeting a stranger, the Todds have made many friends and acquaintances along the way through their patronage of countless local events and businesses, especially their faithful attendance at Mount Vernon Baptist Church and the Watauga County Farmer’s Market, as health permitted. “We love the Valle Country Fair and the Woolly Worm Festical, Music in the Park, (“bluegrass everywhere!”) and so many other local events.

Jim and Linda Todd at the unveiling of his Quilt of Valor, displayed by QOV representative and local team leader, Kathy Heisler, with assistance from Todd’s friend and fellow USAF veteran/pilot and entertainer, Randy Dandurand. Photo by Sherrie Norris

More About Quilts of Valor

During her recent presentation to Jim Todd, Kathy Heisler explained that as a nonprofit organization, The Quilts of Valor Foundation is a grassroots group of thousands of quilters across our great country.

“We sew to honor our active-duty service members and veterans for their sacrifice and their service to our country.”

She went on to say, “Quilts of Valor was founded in 2003 by Catherine Roberts, a mother of a soldier who was deployed. She made and sent him a quilt for honor and comfort. Since that time, over 357,000 quilts have been made and awarded to veterans who served our country.”

Heisler described the process of making the special quilts:

“A Quilt of Valor is made of three layers, each of which has its own meaning: The top, with its many colors, shapes and fabrics represents the communities and the many individuals we are.

The batting/the filler in the center of the quilt, its warmth represents our hope that this quilt will bring warmth, comfort, peace and healing to the individual who receives it.

The backing is the strength that supports the other layers. It represents the strength of the recipient, the support of his family, our communities, and our nation.”

Each stitch that holds the layers together , Heisler described, represents love, gratitude —and sometimes the tears of the maker.

“Each quilt also represents a three-part message from the givers to those receiving:

First, we honor you for your service. We honor you for leaving all you hold dear and to stand in harm’s way in the time of crisis, protecting us from the effects of war.

Next, we know that freedom is not free. The cost of freedom is the dedication of lives of men and women like you, and this quilt is meant to say thank you for your sacrifice. We want to thank you for your service; to offer you this small token from our grateful hearts for your willingness to leave home, to stand in harm’s way on behalf of all of us – those you know and those you will never meet.

And finally, this quilt is meant to offer comfort to you and to remind you that although your family and friends cannot be with you at all times, you are forever in our thoughts and hearts, and we are forever in your debt.”

As she prepared to wrap the quilt around Todd’s shoulders and present him with a certificate, Heisler stressed, “This quilt offers comfort, and warmth, as only a quilt can. It is not meant for “display” — we hope you use it . We hope you will let it warm you when you are cold, offer comfort whenever reflections may cause you pain, and above all, that it will serve as a reminder of the loving hearts and talented hands who are honored to thank you with this quilt.”

In closing, Heisler added, “Quilters like to say that every quilt tells a story. Your quilt began in the hands of many quilters from the Boone group, who provided blocks, assembled the top, added the batting and backing, quilting it together or bound the edges. There is truly no other quilt exactly like yours and, today, the story of this quilt becomes your story. We have inscribed your name on your Quilt of Valor so that it may serve to let future generations in your family know what you have done for this country.”

Volunteers and Donations Needed

The local Boone chapter of QOV, #77800, which meets and works together twice a month at Sew Original in Boone, could use donations of money, quilt blocks, supplies and especially, volunteer seamstresses/quilters.

“We really could not do this without the help of our donors and volunteers,” Heisler said.

For more information, visit seworiginal.org and search for the Quilt of Valor tab; to learn more about the foundation, in general, and/or to nominate a veteran for a quilt, vsit qovf.org, or call Kathy Heisler at 727-992-7983.

Photo by Kim Jones

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

