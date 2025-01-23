Vannoy Construction is Seeking to Pre-Qualify Contractors to Submit Bids

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS: Caldwell Community College Health Sciences Building

BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION REQUEST: Vannoy Construction has been selected as the Construction Manager at Risk by the University of North Carolina Asheville and is seeking to pre-qualify Contractors to submit bids for furnishing labor, materials, tools & equipment for the Caldwell Community College Health Sciences Building project in Hudson, North Carolina.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: New 74,000 SF ground-up construction Health Sciences learning center and 12,000 SF 3rd Level interior renovation of adjacent H Building. New ground-up construction will connect to existing adjacent building structure where renovation taking place. New construction to be structural steel frame with exterior structural studs. Façade includes brick masonry, EIFS and curtain wall systems. Automatic glazed sliding entryways. Roofing to be TPO and includes covered terraces with roof pavers. Mechanical systems service designed as Roof Top Package units. Standard new electrical service with back-up generator serving life safety components. Raceways provided for all new low voltage devices. New fire alarm system provided to be interconnected to existing. Plumbing to include gang restrooms, single restrooms, casework plumbing, natural gas piping and roof drain piping. New fire sprinkler service and construction. Electric traction elevator and CMU shaft. Steel monumental stair and floating ramp with combination of steel and glass railings. Egress stair CMU walls and metal pan stair. Interior finishes: resilient floorings and hard tiling, standard ACT, Armstrong Metalworks, acoustical ceiling panels and clouds, painted walls and accent wall coverings, HM frames and wood doors, educational facility casework and countertops for classrooms; Admin reception desk casework. Handful of rooms to be lead-lined including walls, glazed openings and doors/frames. Site-work will include grading, new utility services, stormwater, concrete flatwork and landscaping.

Building H 12,000 SF Renovation space will be full gut and upfit of 3rd level to adjacent building to be connected to new building. No new structural work to existing building. Electrical will utilize existing gear. Mechanical systems to be served by existing AHU’s with new hydronic reheat VAV’s. Plumbing will include fixtures replacement. Finishes will be like-in-kind to new construction

TENTATIVE BID PACKAGES:

BP220 – Turnkey Site Development

BP270 – Demolition

BP290 – Landscaping

BP390 – Turnkey Concrete

BP400 – Turnkey Masonry

BP500 – Turnkey Structural Steel

BP620 – General Trades

BP640 – Finish Carpentry and Casework

BP740 – Roofing

BP780 – Spray-Applied Fireproofing

BP790 – Caulking and Waterproofing

BP800 – Doors, Frames, Hardware (Incl. Install)

BP830 – Overhead Coiling Smoke Curtains

BP840 – Glass and Glazing

BP920 – Metal Studs, Drywall, Insulation

BP924 – EIFS

BP925 – ACT and Interior Ceilings

BP930 – Hard Tile

BP965 – Carpet & Resilient Flooring

BP990 – Painting and Coatings

BP1000 – Division 10 Accessories (Incl. Install)

BP1040 – Signage

BP1400 – Conveying Systems

BP1530 – Fire Sprinkler Systems

BP1540 – Plumbing Systems

BP1550 – Mechanical Systems

BP1600 – Electrical Systems

Additional Packages may be added and/or deleted at the discretion of the Construction Manager. Historically underutilized business participation is encouraged.

PREQUALIFICATION FORMS CAN BE OBTAINED from Brent McCann at

brenton.mccann@jrvannoy.com.

PRE-QUALIFICATION CUTOFF DATE: March 31st, 2025

Interested contractors shall submit their completed prequalification submittals to:

Erin Renwick, Kevin Aull and Brent McCann

Erin.renwick@jrvannoy.com; kevin.aull@jrvannoy.com; brenton.mccann@jrvannoy.com

Vannoy Construction Co., Inc

1500 Ridgefield Blvd

Asheville, North Carolina 28806

Phone: (828) 575-1300

Fax: (828) 575-1301

Only Pre-Qualified contractors will receive bidding documents and will be allowed the opportunity to bid on this project. If you should have any questions or comments please contact the Vannoy Construction representative listed above.

