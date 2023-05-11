VA2K Walk & Roll Coming in May to Promote Healthy Lifestyles 

VA’s 13th annual VA2K Walk & Roll event is back with goals of moving the body in support of your whole health and well-being, while also helping homeless Veterans. The event is scheduled for May 17, 2023, at the W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center in Salisbury, North Carolina, starting at 11 a.m. EST.

The community is invited to participate in the VA2K event which includes a short two-kilometer walk (1.24 miles). The event is free, and it is suggested that participants be at the W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury VA Medical Center at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the event.

To help area homeless Veterans, participants are encouraged to bring a voluntary donation such as clothing, toiletries, packaged food, or bottled water. These donations will be collected and distributed to local homeless Veterans. Donations are not required in order to participate.

Since 2011, more than $3 million in donations of these type have been raised nationally to help homeless Veterans.

At Salisbury VA Health Care System, our mission is to fulfill President Lincoln’s promise to care for those who have served in our nation’s military and for their families, caregivers, and survivors. Learn more at https://www.va.gov/salisbury-health-care/.

