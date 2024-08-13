Unveiling of the Hellbender Mural in Downtown Boone by Artist Josh Johnston on August 23

Sideview

The vibrant community of Boone is thrilled to announce the unveiling of the highly anticipated Hellbender Mural by renowned artist Josh Johnston. This stunning piece of public art, the last in the Center For Biological Diversity’s “Endangered Species Mural Project” series, is located in the heart of downtown Boone on Howard Street. The mural celebrates the Hellbender, a long-lived giant salamander exclusively found in the eastern United States. These “living fossils” represent healthy and abundant streams across Southern Appalachia, and highlight the importance of preserving our local waterways. Like many aquatic species featured in the mural, Hellbender populations are on the decline throughout most of their range due to a combination of stressors such as habitat loss, sedimentation, pollution, and predation.

The Hellbender Mural is a collaborative effort between several dedicated organizations, including The Center for Biological Diversity, Boone Town Council, Downtown Boone Development Association, MountainTrue, Watauga Arts Council, and the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts. These partners have come together with a shared vision to raise awareness about local fauna and flora, while fostering a sense of environmental stewardship within the community.

Andy Hill, the Watauga Riverkeeper, expressed his excitement about the mural, saying, “This artwork not only beautifies our downtown but also serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of protecting our rivers and streams. Hellbenders are a vital indicator of water quality, and this mural will inspire both residents and visitors to appreciate and safeguard our natural resources.”

The mural’s unveiling will be marked by a public ceremony on August 23, 2024 from 4-6pm, featuring remarks from the artist, representatives from the collaborating organizations and local officials. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the artist, learn more about the Hellbender, and engage in activities that promote environmental awareness.

Josh Johnston’s artistic vision has brought to life the mysterious and captivating Hellbender, capturing its essence and the rich biodiversity of the region. The mural serves as a beacon of conservation and a testament to the power of art in promoting ecological consciousness.

Join us in celebrating this magnificent addition to Boone’s public art landscape and in supporting the ongoing efforts to protect our waterways and wildlife. For more information about the unveiling ceremony and the Hellbender Mural project, please contact Lane Moody: lane.moody@townofboone.net.

About the Collaborators:

– The Center for Biological Diversity: A national nonprofit organization dedicated to the protection of endangered species and their habitats.

– Downtown Boone Development Association: Focuses on the economic and cultural development of downtown Boone.

– Watauga Arts Council: Promotes the arts in Watauga County through various programs and initiatives.

– MountainTrue: Champions resilient forests, clean waters, and healthy communities in Western North Carolina.

– Turchin Center for the Visual Arts: Enhances the cultural landscape of the Appalachian region through diverse and accessible visual arts programs.

Have you seen Hellbender?

The public can help biologists in their conservation efforts by reporting hellbender observations to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and submitting their observations (date, location, photo) to lori.williams@ncwildlife.org. Eastern hellbenders are a state-listed species of special concern, because they are a protected species in North Carolina, it is illegal to kill, harm, collect, harass or sell them.

