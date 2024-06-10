UniteNC “Ready to Vote” Training in Watauga to Address NC’s Major 2024 Elections Changes

As the 2024 elections cycle heats up, North Carolinians will be getting a heads-up on the state’s new voting rules and maps.

On Tuesday, July 23th, the #UniteNC Watauga County “Ready to Vote” Community Education Training is coming to Boone. The meeting location is Watauga County Public Library. Members of the public can RSVP and save their seat for this 75-minute educational event at ccnc.me/WataugaTrain

NOTE: This program is not sponsored by Appalachian Regional Library or any of its member libraries.

WHAT: #UniteNC Watauga County “Ready to Vote” Community Education Training

WHEN: Tuesday, July 23rd, at 6:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Watauga County Public Library (140 Queen St, Boone, NC 28607)

WHO: Down Home and Common Cause NC, will provide the latest on voting, elections, and district changes, distribute non-partisan voting resources, as well as answer attendee questions.

From updates on major voter registration and mail-in voting changes to the specifics of the recent photo voter ID requirement, this local training is part of a 100-county #UniteNC “Ready to Vote” Community Education Tour. Powered by Common Cause NC and its state and local partners, each event will provide North Carolina voters with the latest non-partisan voting information they’ll need to navigate (and help their communities navigate) 2024 elections.

“Watauga County residents need to be aware of the newest changes to the voting districts” said Down Home NC’s member Alana Baird. “These changes will impact county commissioner elections this year, so before going to the polls I encourage all Watauga County residents to attend this meeting to learn more about changes locally and statewide. The Board of Elections director, Matthew Snyder, will also be joining us to answer any questions residents might have.”

“North Carolina’s 2023 municipal cycle made clear that North Carolinians have very real questions and concerns about new voting rules,” said Common Cause NC Associate Director Sailor Jones. “With record turnout predicted in North Carolina’s 2024 elections, and so many new and infrequent voters headed to the polls this year, it’s our job to help communities across the state make sure they are ready to vote, regardless of where — or how —they cast their ballot.”

###

Down Home North Carolina is a growing statewide organization of rural and small-town communities that advocate for economic, gender, and racial justice. Through our network of member-led, county-based chapters, we engage in year-round organizing to move North Carolina toward the values of dignity, safety, and inclusion through multiracial movement building that advances positive, life-changing reforms for rural communities.

Common Cause NC is a nonpartisan grassroots organization dedicated to upholding the core values of American democracy. We work to create open, honest and accountable government that serves the public interest; promote equal rights, opportunity and representation for all; and empower all people to make their voices heard in the political process.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

