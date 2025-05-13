UNC Health Appalachian’s Medical Oncology Services Are Relocating; Opening May 19th

UNC Health Appalachian’s Medical Oncology clinic will begin seeing patients at its new location at 1200 State Farm Road in Boone. Oncology Infusion and Radiation Oncology services will continue at the Seby B. Jones Cancer Center, located at 338 Deerfield Drive.

Our new Medical Oncology location will allow us to offer expanded services, including more exam rooms and enhanced patient amenities, all designed to improve your care experience.

Important Information:

Current Location : Seby B. Jones Cancer Center, 338 Deerfield Drive, Boone, NC

: Seby B. Jones Cancer Center, 338 Deerfield Drive, Boone, NC New Location : 1200 State Farm Road, Boone, NC

: 1200 State Farm Road, Boone, NC Open Date: May 19, 2025

We are committed to ensuring that your experience is as smooth as possible. If you have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to call us at 828-262-4332.

Thank you for trusting us with your care. We look forward to welcoming you to our new location and continuing to serve your oncology needs