UNC Health Appalachian Names Nathan Nipper as its New CEO Starting January 1, 2025

UNC Health Appalachian has named Nathan Nipper as its new president and CEO.

Nipper, who has served as the Boone-based health system’s Chief Operating Officer since 2022, will succeed Chuck Mantooth, who announced last summer that he would retire at the end of 2024.

A search committee was formed last summer to identify Mantooth’s successor. The committee conducted a comprehensive search to find a leader who will build upon Mantooth’s legacy and guide UNC Health Appalachian into the future.

Nathan Nipper

“Nathan is a talented and passionate leader who will continue UNC Health Appalachian’s efforts to improve the health and wellbeing of all patients in Northwest North Carolina and beyond,” said Jim Deal, chairman of UNC Health Appalachian’s board of trustees. “Nathan is committed to our community and this organization.”

“Nathan knows how to build strong relationships among teammates and physicians and recognizes the value of UNC Health Appalachian’s culture,” said Tammy Scarborough, UNC Health’s Chief Administrative Officer and president of Statewide Region, Affiliations and Integration. “He is passionate about serving the community and providing the highest quality care in the region.”

Nipper, 53, will assume the role of president and CEO as of January 1, 2025. He will oversee a system with more than 1,500 teammates anchored by Watauga Medical Center in Boone, Charles A. Cannon Jr. Memorial Hospital in Linville, and other facilities and clinics. Watauga Medical Center was recently recognized with another top “A” grade for patient safety from the Leapfrog Group and as a top hospital for maternity care by U.S. News & World Report. Similarly, Cannon consistently receives high marks for safety and patient satisfaction.

“I’m proud of the incredible care that UNC Health Appalachian teammates provide every day to our patients,” Nipper said. “I look forward to leading this outstanding organization and exploring new ways to serve our region.”

Nipper joined UNC Health Appalachian in December 2022 and has worked as a health leader for nearly three decades. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia and a Master of Business Administration and Master of Health Administration from Georgia State University. Nipper also completed an administrative residency at Floyd Medical Center in Rome, GA.

About UNC Health

UNC Health is a state entity and an affiliated enterprise of the University of North Carolina system, comprised of nearly 20 hospitals and more than 900 clinics along with the clinical patient care programs of the UNC School of Medicine (SOM). It exists to improve the health and well-being of North Carolinians and others we serve and to further the teaching mission of the UNC SOM. UNC Health provided more than $800 million in Uncompensated Charity Care during the past five years. Our hospitals have received numerous awards and recognition for quality care, patient safety, and the overall patient experience.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

