UNC Health Appalachian Announces the Retirement of President and CEO Chuck Mantooth Effective January 1, 2025

Chuck Mantooth, President and CEO of UNC Health Appalachian

After a distinguished career spanning over three decades in healthcare leadership, Chuck Mantooth, President and CEO of UNC Health Appalachian (UNCHA) has decided to retire, effective January 1, 2025.

“Chuck has been an integral part of UNC Health Appalachian since he joined the organization in 1992. When we began discussing his retirement in Fall 2023, we asked him to give us another year and continue through 2024 and he graciously agreed,” said UNCHA’s Board of Trustees Chairman Jim Deal. “His vision, dedication, and commitment to improving healthcare for the communities of northwest North Carolina have left an indelible mark on the organization. Under his leadership, UNC Health Appalachian has seen significant growth and development while enhancing patient care, expanding services, and fostering a culture of excellence.”

Throughout his tenure, Mantooth has been a champion for patient-centered care, innovation, and community health. Some of his achievements include:

Leading the successful affiliation with UNC Health, which brought patients additional resources and expanded access to care for the region

Overseeing the opening of new state-of-the-art facilities, including the new Watauga Medical Center patient care tower and advanced surgery center

Leading the development of the MAHEC Boone Family Medicine Residency Program

Implementing numerous programs focused on rural health, mental health services, and chronic disease management while improving health outcomes for the High Country community

Fostering a work environment that prioritizes staff development, recognition and well-being, contributing to UNCHA being recognized annually as a top employer in the healthcare industry.



Mantooth’s leadership has transformed UNCHA and positively impacted the broader healthcare landscape in northwest North Carolina. His dedication to service and excellence has earned him the respect and admiration of colleagues, patients, and the community.

“I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together at UNC Health Appalachian,” Mantooth said. “It has been an honor to work with such a talented and dedicated team and Board of Trustees. I am confident that the organization will continue to thrive and provide exceptional care under new leadership.”

A search committee has been formed to identify Mantooth’s successor. The committee will conduct a comprehensive search to find a leader who can build upon Mantooth’s legacy and guide UNCHA into the future.

Thomas Dale, Vice Chairman of UNCHA’s Board of Trustees commented: “We extend a heartfelt thanks to Chuck for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and contributions to UNC Health Appalachian. We wish him all the best in his retirement.”

About UNC Health Appalachian

UNC Health Appalachian is a premier healthcare provider in northwest North Carolina, committed to delivering high-quality, compassionate care to the communities it serves. With a focus on patient-centered care, innovative practices, and community engagement, UNC Health Appalachian strives to improve health outcomes and enhance the well-being of its patients.

