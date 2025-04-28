UNC Health Appalachian Announces Local Chapter of “Walk with a Doc” in Boone

UNC Health Appalachian is proud to announce the launch of a local chapter of Walk with a Doc, a monthly walking program led by our Family Medicine residents designed to promote wellness and build community – one step at a time.

Starting on Saturday, May 3rd, the Boone community is invited to join a monthly physician-led walk that begins with a short health talk followed by a casual walk. The program is free and open to all ages and fitness levels. Whether you’re managing a chronic condition, looking for a reason to get outside, or simply interested in connecting with local healthcare providers in a relaxed setting, this is a great opportunity to take charge of your health.

“We spend so much time talking to patients about the importance of exercise, nutrition, and mental health,” said resident physician Dr. Tiffany Warren. “Now we’re excited to walk beside our community – literally – and share in those goals together.”

The need for lifestyle support is clear: at AppFamily Medicine, nearly 30% of patients live with high blood pressure, another 27.5% with high cholesterol, and 20.8% face major depression. Walk with a Doc helps address these challenges by encouraging movement, fresh air, and open dialogue with physicians, all while building trust outside of the clinic walls.

Each walk includes:

A five-minute health topic presented by a resident physician

A one-hour walk at your own pace

The chance to chat with local physicians in an informal, friendly setting

In addition to physical health benefits like reduced risk of heart disease and diabetes, studies show walking can improve mood, sleep, and cognitive function. For those with limited access to fitness resources, the program offers a no-cost way to prioritize well-being while connecting with others.

Join us for our first walk and bring a friend!

First walk: Saturday, May 3rd*

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Location: Clawson-Burnley Park | 355 Martin Luther King Jr St, Boone, NC 28607

Register: https://walkwithadoc.org/join-a-walk/locations/boone-north-carolina/

*Meets monthly at 9:00 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month.

For more information about the national initiative, visit www.walkwithadoc.org.

