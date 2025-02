On Thursday, Feb. 27, the UNC System Board of Governors will elect Appalachian State University’s next chancellor during its Feb. 27 meeting, which begins at 10 a.m. and is livestreamed by PBS North Carolina here.

The event will feature remarks from:

Chancellor Search Advisory Committee Chair Deanna Ballard

Appalachian State University Board of Trustees Vice Chair R. Thomas Sofield

Appalachian State University’s next Chancellor

