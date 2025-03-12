Tweetsie Railroad Opens for the 2025 Season on April 5

Tweetsie Railroad is gearing up to welcome families back for another season of Wild West Family Fun. The park opens on April 5, and families looking to make the most of their visits can save $10 on a Golden Rail season pass if purchased by March 31.

“For generations, Tweetsie Railroad has been a place where families come to connect, explore, and make lifelong memories,” said Chris Robbins, president of Tweetsie Railroad. “Whether it’s a child experiencing their first train ride, parents reliving their own childhood visits, or grandparents sharing the joy with their grandchildren, no one is left out of the fun. We’re excited to welcome everyone back for another season of adventure.”

Season pass savings – limited time only

For families planning to visit more than once this year, the Golden Rail season pass is the best value. Passholders enjoy unlimited daytime visits all season long, plus:

One free Bring-a-Friend ticket

Admission to all 2025 daytime special events

A complimentary train ride during Day Out With Thomas

$20 off Ghost Train® and Tweetsie Christmas® tickets

Priority special event booking before the public

With special events like Day Out With Thomas (June 6-9 and 12-15), Ghost Train (Sept. 19 – Nov. 1), and Tweetsie Christmas (Nov. 29 – Dec. 30), a season pass pays for itself in just two visits. The $10 discount ends March 31. Passes are available at Tweetsie.com or the park.

All aboard for Opening weekend – April 5-6

Tweetsie Railroad will be open Saturdays and Sundays only, from April 5 through May 26, then Thursday – Monday beginning May 27. The park is currently preparing for the season by hiring 250 seasonal staff, completing ride maintenance, and restoring No. 12, the beloved 1917 steam locomotive.

Opening weekend is the perfect time to welcome spring, breathe in the fresh mountain air, and start a season of family fun!

About Tweetsie Railroad

Opening in 1957, Tweetsie Railroad is North Carolina’s first theme park, offering families unforgettable Wild West adventures. Guests can enjoy an interactive three-mile train journey pulled by a historic narrow-gauge steam locomotive, live shows, classic amusement rides, the Deer Park Zoo, panning for gold, gem mining and more.

The 2025 season kicks off on April 5th and runs weekends through Memorial Day, then operates Thursday through Monday (closed Tuesday and Wednesday) from Memorial Day to August 11th. The park then returns to its weekend schedule, operating Saturdays, Sundays, and Labor Day Monday through November 2nd. Hours are 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., with special evening hours for Ghost Train® and Tweetsie Christmas®.

Daytime admission is $65 for adults, $45 for children ages 3-12, and free for children 2 and under. For more information about the 2025 season, visit tweetsie.com or call 877-893-3874.

