Tweetsie Railroad Makes Spirits Bright at Tweetsie Christmas®

Blowing Rock, N.C. (November 14, 2023) – As the holidays draw near, there’s no better way to get into a festive spirit than an enchanting evening with the family at Tweetsie Christmas. Starting November 24th and running on select nights through December 30th, the park will open its gates at 5:30 p.m. each evening of the event to offer an unforgettable and unique holiday experience.

“Tweetsie Christmas is the perfect opportunity for family and friends to come together and celebrate the magic of the season,” said Cathy Robbins of Tweetsie Railroad. “Hopping aboard a train behind a steam locomotive to enjoy the lights and singing Christmas carols has become an annual family tradition.”

Tweetsie Christmas attractions include:

A 20-minute nighttime train ride in an open-air car pulled by one of the park’s historic steam locomotives on a three-mile route lined with hundreds of thousands dazzling Christmas lights

A heartwarming, toe tapping, live Christmas variety show

Kid friendly amusement rides

Meetings with Santa in his charming Gingerbread House filled with candied furnishings

Roasting s’mores over an outdoor fire

Numerous holiday-themed photo opportunities.

Guests are encouraged to dress warm, as the train cars are covered but have open windows for unobstructed viewing of the magnificent light displays.

Grown-ups can even download the Dear Santa letter template for children to fill out ahead of time and leave in Santa’s mailbox when they meet him at his Gingerbread House. Santa Claus will be at the Gingerbread House nightly through December 23rd.

To ensure guests can make the most out of their Tweetsie Christmas experience, advance tickets are required for a designated night with a scheduled train ride time. The park opens at 5:30 p.m., providing ample time for visitors to enjoy all the Tweetsie Christmas attractions before and after their scheduled train ride.

Single-night tickets for Tweetsie Christmas are $60 for adults (age 13+) and $40 for children age 3 to 12 (children 2 and under are free). Tickets include one nighttime train ride and admission to the park. Parking is free. For detailed information on upcoming events and ticket reservations, please visit Tweetsie.com.

About Tweetsie Railroad

Tweetsie Railroad, North Carolina’s first theme park, has been creating memories and offering family-friendly Wild West adventure since 1957. Visitors to Tweetsie Railroad enjoy a variety of interactive experiences. Tweetsie Railroad will open again on April 6, 2024.

For more information about Tweetsie Railroad, visit Tweetsie.com or call 800-526-5740.

Courtesy of Tweetsie Railroad

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

