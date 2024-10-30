Tweetsie Christmas Returns to Bring Holiday Magic Back to the High Country Beginning November 29th

After a season of challenges, Tweetsie Railroad is excited to announce the return of its annual Tweetsie Christmas® celebration, beginning November 29th.The beloved holiday tradition will run on select evenings through December 30th,offering a festive atmosphere for families to experience the magic of the season in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains.

“This year, Tweetsie Christmas is more meaningful than ever,” said Chris Robbins, President of Tweetsie Railroad. “It’s not just about the lights and decorations—it’s about bringing people together, lifting spirits, and creating a joyful experience for families to celebrate the season.”

During the event, families can enjoy a 20-minute train ride behind a historic steam locomotive through a 3-mile route adorned with nearly one million sparkling Christmas lights. The park will be transformed into a winter wonderland with twinkling displays, festive scenes, and plenty of photo opportunities.

Families will enjoy a live toe-tapping musical performance in the Tweetsie Palace and can warm up next to an outdoor fire to roast s’mores together.

Children will have the chance to visit Santa’s Gingerbread House and share their holiday wishes with Santa Claus. He will greet families warmly and pose for pictures, providing a cherished holiday memory for children of all ages.

“We know the holidays may feel different this year, but our goal is to provide a place where families can come together, create new memories, and experience the joy and wonder of the season,” Robbins said. “We are grateful to be reopening and are looking forward to welcoming everyone back to celebrate the most magical time of the year.”

Tickets are $60 for adults, $40 for children (ages 3-12),and free for children two and under. They include one train ride and admission to the park. Golden Rail Season Pass holders will receive $20 off one admission ticket and train ride during the event. Additionally, any previously purchased2024 General Admission ticket can be applied toward Tweetsie Christmas tickets by contacting the ticket office. With limited capacity each evening, advance ticket purchases are highly recommended.

