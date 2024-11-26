Turchin Center Hosts Winter Exhibition Celebration During Festive First Friday Dec. 6

Downtown Boone will be aglow with holiday spirit as the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts invites the community to its Winter Exhibition Celebration on Friday, December 6th, 2024, from 5–8 PM. This special evening, held in conjunction with Festive First Friday, promises an unforgettable experience filled with art, music, and holiday cheer.

The Turchin Center is thrilled to debut three remarkable exhibitions:

The Clothes I Wear, Bras of Beauty: Portia Marie York & Shoes as Storytellers: Dori Settles: This exhibition delves into the intersections of identity, fashion, and self-expression.

Works from the Permanent Collection: Celebrating the Generosity of Donors: A stunning showcase honoring the generosity of donors who have contributed to the Turchin Center's permanent collection.

Master Printer: Bill Lagattuta and Friends: A dynamic exhibition highlighting the collaborative magic of master printer Bill Lagattuta and the artists who have worked alongside him.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the artists, explore six galleries of thought-provoking art, and enjoy holiday refreshments while listening to live music by the acclaimed Pansy Club Band. “Festive First Friday is always a highlight of the year,” said Senior Curator Mary Anne Redding. “We’re excited to welcome the community to celebrate the season, the incredible creativity of our exhibiting artists, and the generosity of our donors to the permanent collection over the past 20+ years. This year’s celebration is especially meaningful as art has the ability to bring communities together to heal after natural disasters like Hurricane Helene that continues to impact our extended community.” This free event is open to the public and offers a perfect opportunity to embrace the arts and holiday joy. Whether you’re a long-time supporter of the arts or new to the Turchin Center, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. For more information about the Winter Exhibition Celebration or the Turchin Center’s exhibitions, please visit tcva.org or call 828.262.3017.

