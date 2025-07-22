Turchin Center for the Visual Arts Announces Winners of the39th Annual Rosen Outdoor Sculpture Competition & Exhibition

BOONE, NC— The Turchin Center for the Visual Arts is pleased to announce the award winners of the 39th Annual Rosen Outdoor Sculpture Competition & Exhibition, one of the region’s most prestigious and long-running sculpture programs. This year’s selections were juried by artist, educator, and curator Joseph Bigley, who brought his extensive knowledge and insight to the review and selection process.

Bigley devoted considerable time and care in evaluating each sculpture, carefully examining craft, technique, conceptual message, and visual impact. His thoughtful consideration culminated in a dynamic exhibition that celebrates excellence in contemporary sculpture.

On Saturday, July 12, 2025, Bigley led an engaging public tour of the campus Sculpture Walk, offering in-depth commentary on each of the ten selected works. The tour drew a crowd of approximately 200 attendees, including Appalachian State University Chancellor Dr. Heather H. Norris, Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Dr. Neva J. Specht, Senior Curator, Mary Anne Redding and Executive Director of Arts Engagement Elizabeth Auer, as well as several generations of the Rosen family, whose enduring support makes this competition and exhibition possible.

The Turchin Center extends sincere thanks to all who joined the tour and awards ceremony. Bigley’s approachable and educational style made for a memorable experience, welcoming questions and conversation from artists and visitors alike.

Award Winners – 39th Annual Rosen Outdoor Sculpture Competition: ● Best in Show ($5,000): Kyle Van Lusk – Unexpected Harmony

● First Place ($4,000): Harry McDaniel – Braid

● Second Place ($3,000): Andrew Light – Burgeon Column ● Third Place ($2,000): Scott Strader – Summer’s End

The Turchin Center, along with the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts, juror Joseph Bigley, and the team behind An Appalachian Summer, congratulates this year’s award winners and celebrates the outstanding work of all ten finalists selected for exhibition.

The 39th Rosen Sculpture Exhibition will remain on view across the Appalachian State University campus through May 2026. Images of the winning works and details about the exhibition will be shared on the Turchin Center’s website and social media platforms.

This program is made possible by generous support from The Martin and Doris Rosen Giving Fund — courtesy of Debbie Rosen Davidson and David Rosen — and The Charles and Nancy Rosenblatt Foundation.

For more information about the 39th Rosen Sculpture Competition & Exhibition and how to enter next year’s competition, visit tcva.org.

