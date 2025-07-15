Tribute Concert to Rock History Comes to Boone – A Night of Music, Community, and Conservation

BOONE, NC – July 26, 2025 – Music lovers and river stewards alike are invited to Appalachian Mountain Brewery for “A Watkins Glen Summer Jam Tribute Concert,” a one-night celebration of one of the most legendary rock festivals in history. The tribute honors the iconic 1973 Summer Jam at Watkins Glen, a historic gathering that drew an estimated 600,000 fans to see The Band, The Allman Brothers Band, and The Grateful Dead—a concert that held the Guinness World Record for the largest audience at a pop festival for decades.

This July, Boone will channel that same spirit of music and togetherness. Local musicians from bands like The Dead of Winter and Soul Benefactor will take the stage to deliver faithful, fiery renditions of the music that defined a generation. The tribute concert will feature music from all three bands that played the original Watkins Glen festival. Featured performers include Dave Brewer, Aaron Burleson, Toma Fuller, Tim Salt, Beaver Robinette, Chris Capozzoli, Jonathan Priest, Dustin Hofsess, Rob Brown, Brandon Holder, and Aaron Ballance.

The concert also doubles as a birthday bash for local community member David Bryan, who turns 50 this year, and a benefit for a cause close to his heart. All ticket sales benefit the Watauga Riverkeeper and their ongoing post-Hurricane Helene cleanup mission.

Let the music flow—just like the river we’re here to protect!

Event Details

Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Boone, NC

Doors open at 5:00 PM | Show starts at 6:00 PM

Tickets available at: amb.beer/event/the-watkins-glen-summer-jam-tribute-concert-boone

Special thanks to our community sponsors:

Boone Realty • FizzEd • Kind Designs Screen Printing • Rustic Mountain Wood Productions