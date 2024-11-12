Tree Arrival and Celebration to Kick Off Holiday Season at Grandfather Mountain on November 21

Grandfather Mountain is hosting a festive celebration on Thursday, Nov. 21 as the tree that will be on display at the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery this holiday season is officially delivered. The hourlong event begins at 11 a.m. and is included with park admission. In addition to seeing Grandfather’s mascot, Millie the Bear, escort this year’s tree through the entrance gate and up the park road to the Wilson Center, visitors can also take part in snowflake-themed crafts while enjoying hot chocolate and candy canes. (Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation)

Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, will host a festive celebration on Thursday, Nov. 21 as the tree that will be on display at the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery this holiday season will be delivered.

The hourlong event begins at 11 a.m. and is included with park admission. The tree, which will be harvested on Wednesday, Nov. 20, is from Mountain Top Fraser Fir farm in Newland, N.C. Owner Larry Smith has previously supplied trees to the White House, North Carolina State Capitol and other prominent government buildings and residences.

In addition to seeing Grandfather’s mascot, Millie the Bear, escort this year’s tree through the entrance gate and up the park road to the Wilson Center, visitors can also take part in snowflake-themed crafts while enjoying hot chocolate and candy canes.

“The holiday season is so special at Grandfather, and the arrival of the tree ushers in that magical winter feeling,” Seth Yarber, facilities coordinator for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, said. “It’s especially meaningful this year, after the hurricane, since our tree comes from a local farm.”

The full schedule for the celebration is below.

11 a.m. | Millie the Bear escorts the tree through the Grandfather Mountain entrance gate. Guests are welcome to park at an overlook or parking lot along the road to wave to Millie as she and the tree make their way up to the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery!

| Millie the Bear escorts the tree through the Grandfather Mountain entrance gate. Guests are welcome to park at an overlook or parking lot along the road to wave to Millie as she and the tree make their way up to the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery! 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Hot Chocolate and Candy Cane Bar and Snowflake Craft Table open at the Wilson Center.

| Hot Chocolate and Candy Cane Bar and Snowflake Craft Table open at the Wilson Center. 11:10 a.m. | Millie and the tree arrive at the Wilson Center. (Guests are also invited to help welcome Millie and the tree at this location!)

| Millie and the tree arrive at the Wilson Center. (Guests are also invited to help welcome Millie and the tree at this location!) 11:10 a.m. | Tree is carried into the Wilson Center.

| Tree is carried into the Wilson Center. 11:15 – 11:30 a.m.| Millie is available to “meet and greet” guests!

For more information on this year’s tree delivery at Grandfather Mountain, visit www.grandfather.com/event/holiday-tree-arrival.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world through education, exploration and example. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

