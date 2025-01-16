Tractor Supply Company is Hosting a Pet Treat Tasting Event in Boone on Jan. 18 – 10am to 3pm

Tractor Supply Company is hosting a pet treat tasting event here in Boone. Planned for Jan 18, 2025 from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., this event will give pets the chance to sample a variety of pet treats available at Tractor Supply Company.

“At Tractor Supply, we believe in giving your pets a choice,” said Samantha Lemons, manager of the Boone Tractor Supply store. “From our exclusive 4health® brand to a multitude of other high-quality products, we carry a wide variety of pet food and treat options to ensure your four-legged friends stay nourished and satisfied all year long. We hope you will join us on Jan 18, 2025 to let your pet find its treat of choice.”

In addition to the tasting, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy pet photos.

This event is open to the public and will take place at 2221 Old 421 S. For more information, please contact the Boone Tractor Supply at 828-264-9999.

The rural lifestyle retailer, which is a one-stop shop for all things pet, including a wide variety of food, treats, toys, crates, carriers, training tools and health supplements, will help alleviate needs and support important program initiatives.

About Tractor Supply Company

For more than 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 293 on the Fortune 500. The Company’s more than 50,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

