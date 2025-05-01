Town of Boone’s Planning and Inspection Department Awarded the Local Program Award for Overcoming Challenges in Erosion and Sediment Control

The Town of Boone’s Planning and Inspections Department received the Local Program Award for Overcoming Challenges in Erosion and Sediment Control from the North Carolina Sedimentation Control Commission. The award was presented during the 2025 Erosion Control Local Program Workshop held on April 23 in Pittsboro, North Carolina. It recognizes the municipality that overcame the most significant challenges during the award period—in this case, Hurricane Helene.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, staff from the Planning and Inspections Department—alongside the Fire Marshal, Fire Prevention Captain, Sustainability and Special Projects Manager, Mayor Pro-Tem Dalton George, and Councilmember Eric Plaag—conducted damage assessments for all structures within the Town of Boone. Additionally, these individuals assisted with assessments in the Rural Fire District, Watauga County, and Ashe County. During this time, Planning and Inspections staff continued regularly scheduled operations, to the maximum extent possible, including performing erosion control inspections on permitted sites.

“I am so proud of the diligent work of our Town staff and elected officials during the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. Our Planning and Inspections staff’s recovery efforts continue to this day, and their dedication is a testament to why they earned this award. Without the erosion and sediment controls already in place prior to the hurricane, our community would have faced far greater challenges. This award is well deserved!”

— Amy Davis, Town Manager, Town of Boone

(828) 268-6206 laney.wise@townofboone.net

For more information about the Town of Boone’s Planning and Inspections Department and the Town’s erosion and sediment control policies, please visit www.townofboone.net/pi or contact the department at (828) 268-6960.

