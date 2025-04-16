Town of Boone’s Historic Preservation Commission Boone Cemetery Interpretative Panels Unveiling Ceremony on May 2

The Town of Boone Town Council and Historic Preservation Commission cordially invite the public to attend the unveiling ceremony of the Boone Cemetery Interpretative Panels on May 2, 2025, at 5 PM. The ceremony will be held at Boone Cemetery, located at 678 Howard Street, near Appalachian State University’s Howard Street Hall and Student Union Center.

This event is scheduled in conjunction with the First Friday festivities hosted by the Downtown Boone Development Association with the Watauga County Arts Council. The ceremony will feature opening remarks, followed by a cemetery tour in collaboration with the Watauga County Historical Society.

The interpretative panels, which detail the cemetery’s history, were a collaborative effort by the Town of Boone Town Council, the Historic Preservation Commission, and community members, with work beginning in 2022. The interpretative panels educate visitors about the cemetery and the ongoing efforts to honor all individuals interred there. The Boone Cemetery remains a sacred space for reflection on the lives and history of those interred here.

Parking and Accessibility: Limited parking is available at Boone Cemetery. Additional parking can be found at the Town Hall lot (567 West King Street), the Jones House lot (604 West King Street) , or on Queen Street and King Street. Participants are encouraged to carpool or walk to the venue to ensure ease of access and to take part in Downtown First Friday activities. Please wear appropriate walking shoes as some areas of the cemetery grounds may be uneven.

For any questions about the event, please contact Jessica Mitchell, Advanced Planning Specialist, at Jessica.Mitchell@townofboone.net or 828-268-6960. For questions about First Friday events, please contact Lane Moody, Downtown Development Coordinator at Lane.Moody@townofboone.net or 828-268-6283.

For more information about the history of the project, use the QR code below to visit the HPC’s Boone Cemetery Interpretative Panels Project website at www.townofboone.net/boonecemetery

