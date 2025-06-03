Town of Boone Updated Parking Regulations Effective July 1, 2025; Will be $1.50 Hour

The Town is exploring further improvements, including upgrading older meters and identifying additional parking opportunities within the Downtown Boone business district.

The Town of Boone announces an update to its hourly parking rates, effective July 1, 2025. The new rate will be $1.50 per hour, an increase from the current rate of $1.00 per hour.

This rate change will apply to the following parking areas:

● King Street Parking Lot

● Queen Street Parking Lot

● North Depot Street Parking Lot

● All on-street parking areas, excluding specific on-street parking areas detailed below



This adjustment supports the Town’s ongoing efforts to maintain and enhance public infrastructure, including parking facilities. The increased revenue will help cover rising operational and maintenance costs, and any additional funds will be reinvested in updating parking infrastructure to ensure continued safety and accessibility.



The Town is exploring further improvements, including upgrading older meters and identifying additional parking opportunities within the Downtown Boone business district. Residents and visitors are encouraged to stay informed via the Town’s website and official communication channels.

In support of economic development in Downtown Boone, the Town will offer a discounted parking rate for downtown employees. The six on-street parking spots on Burrell Street and nine on-street parking spots from approximately 322 West King Street to 400 West King Street, which is located directly across from the First Baptist Church of Boone, will be set at $0.20 per hour. These rates are effective Monday through Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m..



Eligible employees may purchase a $10 annual parking sticker from the Town of Boone Parking Department, located in the basement of Town Hall. This sticker must be displayed to receive the discounted rate. Stickers are available on a first-come, first-served basis, with thirty stickers available during the pilot of this program. Employees who purchase a sticker are not guaranteed a parking space; however, purchasing a sticker allows employees to park in a designated space. Employees in Downtown Boone who would like to be eligible for this program must bring the following items to receive a parking sticker:

● Current pay stub from employer

● Valid driver’s license

● Make, model, and license plate number of the vehicle



Changes to parking in Downtown Boone were thoroughly discussed during the Downtown Boone Public Parking Input Sessions, hosted last summer. The Town thanks all participants for attending these sessions and providing feedback on proposed parking changes and updates.

For more information, please visit www.townofboone.net or contact the Town of Boone Parking Department at (828) 268-6229.