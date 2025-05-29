Town of Boone Police Chief Announcement: Daniel Duckworth Has Been Chosen to be the Next Police Chief of the Boone Police Department

Daniel Duckworth

During the May 28, 2025, Boone Town Council meeting, the Council announced that Daniel Duckworth has been selected as the new Chief of Police for the Boone Police Department. Chief Duckworth has been serving as Interim Police Chief since January 1, 2025, following the retirement of former Chief Andy LeBeau.

As Interim Chief, Chief Duckworth played a key role in expanding the Town of Boone’s Community Care Program—a pilot initiative in partnership with the Mediation and Restorative Justice Center. This program places a social worker within the Boone Police Department to support community policing efforts. Chief Duckworth also contributed to the recruitment of several new, qualified officers and worked to enhance professional development by supporting additional training opportunities for existing staff.

“It has been a pleasure getting to know Chief Duckworth and working alongside him. I’m thrilled for both him and our community, and I’m excited about what lies ahead. I look forward to all we will accomplish together in the future.” – Tim Futrelle, Mayor of Boone

“After a rigorous search, Chief Duckworth was found to be the most qualified candidate for this position. He has demonstrated to the Boone Town Council, Town staff, and most importantly, our residents, that he is the right person for the job. His achievements in a short time speak volumes, and we are confident in our decision. We look forward to seeing Chief Duckworth grow in his new role.” – Amy Davis, Town Manager

Born and raised in the High Country region, Chief Daniel Duckworth is a proud Appalachian State University graduate. In 2003, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology with a concentration in Health Psychology. He then earned a Master of Arts in Physical Education, with a concentration in Exercise Physiology and Sport Performance, from East Tennessee State University in 2006.

In 2008, Chief Duckworth discovered his passion for law enforcement and earned his Basic Law Enforcement Training Certificate from Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. He further advanced his leadership skills by graduating from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Command College in 2022, a professional development program that prepares officers for community-centered leadership roles.

He has served with the Boone Police Department for over 16 years, beginning as a Police Officer in 2008. He was promoted to Narcotics Sergeant in 2013, Criminal Investigations Lieutenant in 2019, and Police Captain in 2020, where he provided strong leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2023, he was promoted to Major and now serves as the Town’s Chief of Police.

Throughout his career with the Boone Police Department, Chief Daniel Duckworth has received numerous awards recognizing his exceptional service to the Town of Boone. In 2018, he was honored with the Boone Police Department’s Chief’s Recognition Award, and in 2021, he received the department’s Medal of Honor.

Beyond his work in Boone, Chief Duckworth has also been recognized at the state and federal levels. In 2021, he received the Outstanding Case “Dixie Crystal” Award from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina. In 2022, he was honored with the Guardian of the Flame Award from the North Carolina Special Olympics.

In addition to these achievements, Chief Duckworth served as President of the North Carolina Narcotics Enforcement Officers’ Association from 2023 to 2024, demonstrating his commitment to leadership and excellence in law enforcement across the state.

“It is an honor to serve as Chief of Police for the Town of Boone. I am committed to fostering trust, transparency, and collaboration within our community while empowering our dedicated officers to thrive. Boone is a unique town, and I look forward to serving its residents and supporting the Boone Police Department during this important period of change and growth.” – Chief Daniel Duckworth, Boone Police Chief

Outside of his professional role as Boone’s new Chief of Police, Chief Daniel Duckworth is an avid cyclist. He recently earned two gold medals at the 2024 Can-Am Police and Fire Games, showcasing his dedication, discipline, and drive both on and off duty.

The Town of Boone is proud to welcome Chief Duckworth into his new leadership role. Town officials and staff are confident in the decision and look forward to the continued positive impact he will have on the community.