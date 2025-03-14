Town of Boone Notices

If anyone wishes to have an agenda item considered by the Boone Town Council at one of their upcoming regular meetings scheduled for Wednesday, April 9, 2025, and Wednesday, April 23, 2025, it must be submitted to the Town Clerk by Friday, March 28, 2025, at 5 p.m.
The agenda item request form is available on the Town’s Website (www.townofboone.net) or can be picked up at Town Hall, 567 W. King Street. The request shall include a description of the subject matter involved and an explanation of the action requested. When appropriate, it shall be accompanied by materials and documents that may be needed to explain or understand the request.
If you have any questions, please contact Town Clerk Nicole Harmon-Church at 828-268-6200 or by e-mail at Nicole.harmon@townofboone.net.
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Town of Boone is currently soliciting applications from people who would like to serve on the following boards:
ABC BOARD
One vacant position
BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
POSITIONS OPEN
Two regular positions, three alternate positions
DOWNTOWN BOONE DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATION
One Council-appointed position
HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION
Two regular positions
HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION
Seven regular positions
PLANNING COMMISSION
One student position
SUSTAINABILITY COMMITTEE
One student position
The next application deadline is March 28, 2025, by 5 p.m. If you qualify for any of the positions and would like to apply, please contact Town Clerk Nicole Harmon-Church at 268-6200 or e-mail Nicole.harmon@townofboone.net for more information. You may also visit the Town’s Website at www.townofboone.net to view information about the various boards and to download an application form.