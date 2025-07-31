Town of Boone Council Chambers Undergoing Renovations

Town of Boone, North Carolina— Beginning today, July 28th, 2025, the Town of Boone Council Chambers, located at 1500 Blowing Rock Road, will be undergoing necessary renovations. Once completed, Council Chambers will become more accessible and usable for both Town of Boone boards, as well as community groups who utilize the space for meetings. Council Chambers will be closed to the public from July 28th, 2025 to October 2025, with a reopening date set for November 2025.

Please note the following locations will host the following meetings: Watauga County Public Library (140 Queen Street)

● July 28th, 2025 Town of Boone Planning Commission/Public Hearing The Jones House (604 West King Street)

● Boone Town Council Meetings (August 13th, August 27th, September 10th, September 24th, October 8th, and October 27th):

● Town of Boone Planning Commission (August 25th and October 27th) and Town of Boone Planning Commission/Public Hearing (September 22nd) Town of Boone Planning and Inspections Office Conference Room (680 W King Street, Suite C in the historic Downtown Boone Post Office)

● Town of Boone Board of Adjustment (September 4th and October 2nd)

● Town of Boone Human Relations Commission (August 20th, September 17th, and October 15th)

The Town of Boone Historic Preservation Commission, Sustainability Committee, and the Downtown Boone Development Association will continue to meet in their regular meeting areas.

To ensure a smooth transition during the temporary closure, all Town of Boone meeting notices will include the temporary meeting location and address. WebEx will continue to be available for boards and commissions that utilize it; however, we ask for your patience as Town staff determine the best way to use the web conferencing software in the new spaces.

For more information on the Town of Boone Council Chambers Renovations, as well as new meeting locations, please contact Town Hall at (828) 268-6200.