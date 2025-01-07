Town of Boone Awarded Grant for Northern Peaks State Trail and Rivers House Park

Rivers Park Nature Trail

The Town of Boone was recently awarded $54,932 from the Recreational Trails Program (RTP), through the North Carolina Department of Parks and Recreation to fund the southern terminus of the Northern Peaks State Trail (NPST) in downtown Boone. In addition to the RTP award, the Town of Boone and the Downtown Boone Development Association are providing matching funds of $7,689 each, with Blue Ridge Conservancy providing professional trail design. The trail will be constructed at the Rivers House Park at 130 Clay House Drive in downtown Boone, on 13 acres donated to the town by Rachel Rivers-Coffey.

Laney Wise, Grants Coordinator/Communications for the Town of Boone: “The Rivers House property just got a whole lot cooler! With this grant and the Accessible Parks Grant the Town of Boone received earlier this year to install ADA-accessible restrooms in the detached garage of the Rivers House, this property is coming to life. Thank you to Jordan Sellers and Blue Ridge Conservancy for working with the Town of Boone to bring active recreation to Downtown Boone.”

The plan is to construct approximately one mile of natural surface, sustainable hiking trail as well as NPST Trailhead kiosk and signage. A biological survey of the property was completed in 2023 and a trail design was completed in 2024. The project is shovel-ready and BRC and the Town of Boone will partner to bring it to fruition as soon as possible.

“I am so excited that the NPST is coming to downtown Boone and Watauga County,” says NPST Trail Coordinator Jordan Sellers. “The Town of Boone has proven to be an excellent partner in this endeavor, with strong support from the town council and staff. Investing in projects such as this strengthen our outdoor economy and provide crucial physical and mental health benefits for our citizens, which results in a more resilient community.”

BRC, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit land trust, partners with landowners and local communities to permanently protect natural resources with agricultural, cultural, recreational, ecological, and scenic value in northwest North Carolina.

Rivers Park covered in snow.

