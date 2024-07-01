Town of Boone Announces Fourth of July Day Events and Road Closures

On July 4th, 2024, the Town of Boone will be hosting all-day festivities to celebrate the Fourth of July. Please see the information below regarding the scheduled events and road closures.

Prior to the Town of Boone’s annual Fourth of July Parade, the Jones House will be hosting the Watauga Community Band on King Street in front of the Jones House. The Watauga Community Band, a local band of musicians of all ages, will play patriotic tunes for all to enjoy. Parking before the parade is available at all Town-owned parking stations; however, it should be noted that cars will be unable to leave until after the parade if parked on King Street. All Town-owned parking spaces are free on July 4th. Public restrooms and port-a-potties will be available at the Jones House.

Starting at 11:00 a.m., the Town of Boone’s annual Fourth of July Parade begins at the Watauga County Social Services Parking Lot, located at 132 Poplar Grove Connector, and ends at the intersection of Hardin Street and King Street. The Town of Boone is happy to announce that Bettie Bond, a life-long volunteer and friend of the Town of Boone, and the organization Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, will be the Grand Marshalls of the parade as the recipients of the second Town of Boone 1872 award.

To ensure the safety of parade-goers, the following roads will be closed immediately before the parade:

● King Street beginning at 132 Poplar Grove Connector and ending at the intersection of Hardin Street and King Street.

● The following intersections of King Street: Green Street, Straight Street, Burrell/Water Street, Linney Street, Depot Street, Grand Boulevard, Appalachian Street, College Street, Coffey Street, and Cherry Drive.

Motorists are advised to utilize the Highway 105 bypass as an alternate route during the parade.

After the parade’s conclusion, community members are invited to the Jones House to celebrate the Fourth of July with cake from Stick Boy Bakery, watermelon, and lemonade. An award ceremony for Bettie Bond and Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture will also commence.

Beginning at dusk, the Town of Boone will host the annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show at the Clawson-Burnley Park at the Boone Greenway. Community members are encouraged to come prior to dusk to allow for adequate set-up time. Parking will be available at the parking lots on Martin Luther King Jr. Street, as well as at Appalachian State University’s State Farm Parking Lot, located at approximately 244 Intramural Field Road. Motorists are advised to drive with caution before and after the Fireworks Show, as there will be traffic.

For more information, please visit the Jones House website at www.joneshouse.org

Bubble Man at Town of Boone Fourth of July Parade 2023

Councilmembers Todd Carter and Virginia Roseman at Town of Boone Fourth of July Parade 2023

