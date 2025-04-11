Town of Boone 1872 Award Nominations Open Until May 1st

The Town of Boone is now accepting nominations for the third annual Town of Boone 1872 Award, created to recognize individuals and organizations who have made meaningful contributions to the town in ways that go beyond traditional proclamations. The 1872 Award honors living individuals and active organizations that have made substantial, positive impacts on the Boone community. Nominees do not need to be residents of Boone to be eligible. The deadline to submit nominations is May 1, 2025.

All applications will be reviewed and discussed by the Town of Boone’s Cultural Resources Advisory Board during its May quarterly meeting. Final recommendations will be submitted to the Boone Town Council for approval. Each calendar year, up to three awards may be presented—up to two individuals and one organization. Award recipients will be honored by the mayor or a member of the Town Council during the Fourth of July celebration on the porch of the Jones House Cultural Center at Mayor Brantz Park, located at 604 West King Street in downtown Boone.

Last year’s honorees included:

– Bettie Bond is recognized for her lifelong commitment to the Town of Boone and her remarkable spirit of volunteerism. A passionate historian, Bettie Bond has served on the board of the Appalachian Theatre, acted as president of the Watauga County Historical Society, and currently serves on the Town of Boone’s Historic Preservation Commission.

– Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture (BRWIA) is a local nonprofit dedicated to building an equitable, sustainable local food system in the High Country. BRWIA supports producers and strengthens community connections through education, inspiration, and advocacy for local food.

For full eligibility guidelines and to submit a nomination, visit www.townofboone.net/1872Award or contact Mark Freed, Director of Cultural Resources, at mark.freed@townofboone.net.

