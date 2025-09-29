TOWN OF BLOWING ROCK SEEKS FILLING A VACANT BOARD SEAT

Tourism Development Authority- 1 Vacancy

The Tourism Development Authority (TDA) promotes, solicits, and encourages tourism in the Town of Blowing Rock in accordance with adopted Town plans/policies and administers the appropriation of the room occupancy tax proceeds. This Authority also studies the impact of tourism on the Town and develops strategies to minimize any negative impacts of tourism on the Town. The Authority shall have at least one/third of its members affiliated with lodging establishments that collect the occupancy tax and at least three/fourths of its members active in the promotion of travel and tourism in Blowing Rock. There are five (5) members of the Tourism Development Authority, two (2) members shall be individuals who are affiliated with the businesses that collect the occupancy tax. The Board meets at 3:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday in March, June, September and December. Members are appointed by the Town Council for a term of three (3) years. The TDA has one (1) vacancy for an unexpired Lodging 1 Term (term will expire February 2028).

If you have an interest in serving on this board, please complete a Board Appointment Application by Monday, November 3, 2025. The application is located on our website www.townofblowingrocknc.gov or a copy can be picked up at Town Hall. Once completed please submit to Hilari Hubner, Town Clerk, at Post Office Box 47, Blowing Rock, NC 28605 either by mail or email to clerk@tobr.us.