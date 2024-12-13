Town of Blowing Rock Seeks Applicants for Various Boards

Are you interested in the future of your community and have extra time to volunteer? Would you like to serve on one of Blowing Rock’s municipal boards?

The Blowing Rock Town Council will soon consider appointments to the Planning Board, the Board of Adjustment, the Tourism Development Authority, the Alcohol Beverage Control Board and the Public Land, Appearance, and Recreation Board. Each of these boards has an essential role in preserving and protecting the quality and character of our community. These vacancies are for those members who live within Town limits, except where noted.

Planning Board – 3 Vacancies

The Planning Board conducts studies and makes recommendations to the Town Council on matters related to the growth and development of the Town. The Planning Board reviews all requests for new subdivisions, all requests for zoning map or zoning ordinance text changes, requests for new commercial development, and makes recommendations to the Town Council on whether those requests should be approved, modified, or denied. There are nine (9) members on the Planning Board, eight (8) members who live within Town limits and one being an Extraterritorial Jurisdiction (ETJ) member. The Board meets at 5:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. Members are appointed by the Town Council for a term of three (3) years. There will be three (3) vacancies on this Board (Tom Barrett, Chris Squires and one (1) vacant seat expiring 2-25-26).

Board of Adjustment – 2 Vacancies

The Land Use Ordinance establishes regulations for the use and development of land within the community. However, because of special characteristics on their property, a property owner will request a variance from the specific regulations in the Land Use Ordinance. The Board of Adjustmentreviews variance requests and decides whether those requests should be approved. The Board of Adjustment also hears appeals from any person who may disagree with any decision made by the Zoning Administrator. There are six (6) regular in-town members on the Board of Adjustment, with one (1) representing the Extraterritorial Jurisdiction (ETJ), plus three (3) alternate in-town members. The Board meets at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month, when cases are pending. Members are appointed by the Town Council for a term of three (3) years. There will be two (2) vacancies on this Board (EB Springs and Paul McGill) with one (1) regular memberand one (1) alternate member vacancy.

Tourism Development Authority- 2 Vacancies

The Tourism Development Authority (TDA) promotes, solicits, and encourages tourism in the Town of Blowing Rock in accordance with adopted Town plans/policies and administers the appropriation of the room occupancy tax proceeds. This Authority also studies the impact of tourism on the Town and develops strategies to minimize any negative impacts of tourism on the Town. The Authority shall have at least one/third of its members affiliated with lodging establishments that collect the occupancy tax and at least three/fourths of its members active in the promotion of travel and tourism in Blowing Rock. There are five (5) members of the Tourism Development Authority. The Board meets at 3:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday in March, June, September and December. Members are appointed by the Town Council for a term of three (3) years. The TDA will have two (2) vacancies for Lodging (Kevin Walker and one (1) vacant seat).

Public Land, Appearance, and Recreation Board – 2 Vacancies

The Public Land, Appearance, and Recreation Board consists of seven (7) members, all of whom are citizens and residents of the Planning and Zoning jurisdiction of the Town. It is desirable that at least one member be a design professional and one have a recreational background. The Board shall have all the responsibilities and duties imposed by the enabling ordinance and shall promote and assist in the implementation of general community beautification in accordance with adopted Town plans/policies. This Board also studies the appearance characteristics of the Town, recommends standards and policies of design for the Town, serves as the Town tree board, public art board and assists with studies and recommendations related to Town recreation needs. The Board meets at 9:00 a.m. the last Thursday of the month (as needed). Members are appointed by the Town Council for a term of three (3) years. There will be two (2) vacancies (Bo Henderson and one vacant seat).

Alcohol Beverage Control Board – 1 Vacancy

The Alcohol Beverage Control Board (ABC) oversees the operation and management of the Town ABC store and employs a local ABC officer to oversee the enforcement of State of North Carolina ABC laws. There are three (3) members on the ABC Board which meets at 3:00 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. Members are appointed by the Town Council for a term of three (3) years. This Board will have one (1) vacancy (Jerry Starnes).

If you have an interest in serving on one of these important citizen boards, please complete a Board Appointment Application by Friday, January 24, 2025. The application is attached, but also is located on our website www.townofblowingrocknc.gov or a copy can be picked up at Town Hall. Once completed please submit to Hilari Hubner, Town Clerk, at Post Office Box 47, Blowing Rock, NC 28605 either by mail or email to clerk@tobr.us.

