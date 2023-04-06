TONIGHT: Talent Jam- Work it Watauga

Are you planning to stay in Boone for the summer or are you a local resident looking for a great job? Local employers with job opportunities will be at this event to pitch their organization and talk about what makes their company a great place to work. You’ll then have the opportunity to network with them in a casual setting.

Talent Jam is a one-of-a-kind pitch event where job seekers and employers connect through 1-minute open-mic elevator pitches. The event is happening Thursday, April 6th, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Booneshine Brewing Company.

Talent Jam – Work It Watauga is presented by Appalachian State University – Career Development Center, Booneshine Brewing Company, Boone Chamber of Commerce, Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, and The Watauga County Economic Development Commission.

For more information click here.

