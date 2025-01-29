Tom O’Brien Steps Down as President of Blowing Rock Historical Society, Board Elects Marty Osinski as President

Tom O’Brien, who has been President of the Blowing Rock Historical Society (BRHS) for the last several years, resigned at the Blowing Rock Historical Society’s December Board meeting, due to health issues. Marti Osinski has been elected as the new President by the Board. During his time as President, Tom made “bringing Blowing Rock history to life” a focus for the BRHS. In a letter from Tom to the members of BRHS, he announced his resignation and thanked many with whom he has worked during his tenure as President—the BRHS Board members, the members of the BRHS, local organizations such as BRAHM, the Village Founndation, the Town of Blowing Rock, Blowing Rock Civic Association, and Dr. Barry Buxton.

The new President, Marty Osinski, has worked closely with Tom and the BRHS Board over several months in making sure there is a smooth transition. Marty is married to Margie Osinski and they have a blended family of 4 kids and 3 dogs. In an email, Mr. Osinski stated that he is looking “forward to working together with the Board and many other organizations and individuals in the Blowing Rock community to achieve the goals that Tom and the Board have set, as well as creating and developing new projects, that will help identify, protect and preserve the historic resources important to Blowing Rock’s heritage.

