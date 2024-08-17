Toe River Arts’s Music In the Mountains Folk Festival in Burnsville is September 1

Toe River Arts is excited to announce that this year’s Music In the Mountains Folk Festival will be on Saturday, September 14, 2024 at Homeplace Beer Company & Hog Hollow Pizza in Burnsville, North Carolina.

This year’s festival honoree is local legend, Terry McKinney. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate his many contributions to our local music tradition.

Terry McKinney was born in Spruce Pine and grew up in Mitchell and McDowell counties surrounded by traditional mountain music, and he has been singing and playing music most of his life.

The evening music will start at 5:30 with the following performers joining us for this year’s festival:

Suzannah Park – MC

Old Timey musician Travis Stuart and friends

Festival Honoree Terry McKinney and friends

Bluegrass band White Rock Revival.

Appalachian Performing Arts

The festivities begin at 2pm with three workshop opportunities: Harmony Singing with Suzannah Park, Banjo with Travis Stuart and Fiddle with William Ritter. Workshops cost $35 per person and will run from 2-3:30. Workshops are a great way for festival attendees to engage with performers in an intimate setting while learning and are great for those who are looking to participate in addition to watching the performances. Please register online at https://toeriverarts.org/artists/education-outreach/workshops/

The festival is free to attend although we do have a suggested donation of $15. If you’d like to support our commemorative t-short fundraiser, you can do so by purchasing some MITM swag from our Bonfire website: https://www.bonfire.com/music-in-the-mountains-2024/ . All proceeds from shirt sales go to the festival to help us keep up this celebration of our regional music heritage.

For more information please contact: Alena Applerose alena@toeriverarts.org, 828-765-0520

White Rock Revival

Suzannah Park

