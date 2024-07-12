Tim Turner and Bill Brown Celebrate Old Friends New Art at Anvil Arts Studio and Gallery on July 19th and 20th

Over the past 43 years Anvil Arts Studio and Gallery has seen a multitude of changes. It began as Bill Brown’s private iron working studio, where he produces large-scale sculpture as well as architectural commissions. Over the years, we have turned the property into an exquisite sculpture garden and expanded the gallery to include other artistic mediums with painters, glass artists and woodworkers. Bill continues to create work that is at times deeply personal and also pieces that address current world issues.

This year we are very excited to welcome local painter and potter Tim Turner to the gallery. Bill and Tim’s friendship goes back to the late 70’s when Bill lived in Penland, NC. Tim had just moved to the area and was first getting his hands dirty in clay. Great to be reunited! Their work truly complements each other beautifully through textures, colors and spatial recognition.

Tim’s paintings range from abstract, through a 10-year span of what he calls his “funky” bird series, inspired by Wallace Steven’s poem “Thirteen Ways of Looking at a Blackbird”, up to his latest series titled “Songs of Celebration” where he has combined painting and his love of pottery into one celebrating life through images of joy.

For Old Friends New Art / Tim Turner and Bill Brown will be celebrated July 19th 20th and 21st all day with light fare and drinks.

Anvil Arts Sculpture Garden & Gallery is located at 9600 Linville Falls Hwy. US. 221 Linville Falls – Just off the Blue Ridge Parkway mile 317. 828.765.6226 – Open Tue – Sat 10-5

Tim Turner

Bill Brown

