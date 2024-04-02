Tickets for 2024 Season of Lees-McRae Summer Theatre Available Now for All Performances

Tickets for the latest season of Lees-McRae Summer Theatre are now available for all performances. The season will officially kick off the college’s 125th anniversary celebrations with what Lees-McRae Summer Theatre Director Janet Barton Speer calls, “a love letter to our beautiful area.”

This year’s season opens with “From the Mountaintop: The Edgar Tufts Story,” which tells the story of Rev. Edgar Tufts, who transformed Banner Elk and the surrounding community when he founded the college along with the Banner Elk Presbyterian Church, Grandfather Home for Children, and Grace Hospital. The season also features a brand-new variety show, “High Country Talent Jamboree,” which showcases the culture of the High Country through music, dance, and more.

From the Mountaintop: The Edgar Tufts Story

7 p.m. Shows: July 16, 17, 18, 19, 20

2 p.m. Shows: July 20, 21, 23

Directed by Janet Barton Speer

Back by popular demand! What did Banner Elk, North Carolina, look like in the 1890s? With the vision of Edgar Tufts, a young seminary student, one tiny town gained a church, college, orphanage, and hospital. This original musical by the team who brought you The Denim King: The Moses Cone Story, America’s Artist: The Norman Rockwell Story, and The [W]right Sister is presented after thoughtful research among the families who have lived here for generations. Using traditional mountain music mixed with a lyrical style, audiences will be moved and inspired by this great man. You will not want to miss From the Mountaintop: The Edgar Tufts Story

High Country Talent Jamboree

July 26 at 7 p.m.

Directed by Janet Barton Speer

One night only! After the big success of last year’s debut of a variety show, the new High Country Talent Jamboree on July 26 will highlight some of the many special aspects of life in the North Carolina mountains, featuring the best music, dancing, comedy, and patriotic songs of Southern Appalachia.

For more than three decades, Lees-McRae Summer Theatre has been providing high quality, professional theatre to the community and summer visitors of the area. Referred to as the “Gem of the High Country,” the company produces a variety of theatre, but specializes in musicals—Golden Age classics to the newest Broadway hits, and even original works. Each summer the productions are brought to life by the hard work of a 150+ member company who join us in the mountains from all over the country to share their talents

