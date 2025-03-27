Ticket Prices Increase April 1; On-the-Rise Competition Class of 2025 Announced for FloydFest 25~Aurora

FLOYD, VA — One week before ticket prices increase for FloydFest 25~Aurora, Across-the-Way Productions, Inc. and Blue Cow Arts Foundation, Inc. announce the award-winning festival’s On-the-Rise Competition Class of 2025, a quintessential cornerstone of the FloydFest brand, which fosters emerging talent by giving the next generation of up-and-coming performers a stage, a leg-up and an audience.

Sponsored by Peluso Microphone Lab and Press Press Merch, The On-the-Rise Class of 2025 includes Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Deaf Andrews, Electric Kif, Elias Hix, Florencia & The Feeling, Grain Thief, Hash The Band, Lua Flora, Lucid Evolution, Old Lady, The Hip Snacks, The Jack Wharff Band and Widely Grown, each of which will pepper performances over the five days of FloydFest 25~Aurora, the latest annual offering of the Southeast’s premier summer outdoor music festival, taking place Wednesday to Sunday, July 23 to 27, 2025, at its new home, FestivalPark, located at 5826 Floyd Highway North in Check, Va. Those who have still not secured tickets to ‘Aurora’ are encouraged to do so during the coming week, before all ticket prices increase on April 1. Click to FloydFest.com for a direct link to tickets, FAQs and much more.

Don’t be tardy: patrons can preview the FloydFest 25~Aurora On-the-Rise Class of 2025 via a special Spotify playlist by clicking to: https://tinyurl.com/FF25OtR. As always, patron voting via the FloydFest 25~Aurora smartphone app (available for both Apple and Android) will determine the winner and runner-up, each of which receives prize packages from Peluso Microphone Lab and Press Press Merch. The updated app for FloydFest 25~Aurora will be available for download in early summer.

Aurora’s On-the-Rise Competition Class of 2025 join the bands featured in the first six artist announcements, which included the festival’s 2025 headliners — The Black Crowes, Mt. Joy, Gov’t Mule and JJ Grey & Mofro — as well as a vivid star-burst of other extraordinary performers: Paul Cauthen, The California Honeydrops, Larkin Poe, Futurebirds, Femi Kuti & The Positive Force, Cimafunk, Geese, The Travelin’ McCourys Presents The Grateful Ball, Maggie Rose, LA LOM, The Original Wailers Feat. Al Anderson, The Brothers Comatose, Jeremie Albino, Big Something, LaMP (feat. Russ Lawton, Scott Metzger, Ray Paczkowski), Aly & AJ, Hans Williams, Chaparelle, Toubab Krewe, Chris Smither, Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast, The Last Revel, Chuck Prophet and His Cumbia Shoes, Clover County, The Free Label, Theo Lawrence, Sam Morrow, Kelsey Waldon, Big Richard, Eddie 9V, Crowe Boys, Holy Roller, Diggin Dirt, Buffalo Nichols, Isaac Hadden, The Jared Stout Band, Bella’s Bartok, Seth James, The Point, Cha Wa, Stimulator Jones, Palm Palm, Hippies & Cowboys, Abby Bryant, LadyCouch, Marc Ridge & The Revelers, Tan & Sober Gentlemen, Brass Queens, Red Panda, Peen, plus FloydFest 24~Horizon On-the-Rise winner, Mackenzie Roark & the Hotpants, and runner-up, Ranford Almond.

Showcasing Across-the-Way Productions, Inc.’s love and admiration for the brilliant local music scene, FloydFest 25~Aurora’s ‘Local Love’ lineup includes Blue Mule, Christian Quesenberry, Cinémathèque, Empty Bottles, Father Sun, Freak Rangers, GOTE, Jatoba, Kerosene Willy, Leonard Blush & The Camelcals, Mountain Walrus, Ripejive, Solacoustix and The Sugar Hollows.

The EIGHTH round of lineup additions for FloydFest 25~Aurora — the Floyd Country Store Porch artist lineup — is set for next month. All artists on the first seven announces can be discovered and explored via extensive bios, links and playlists at https://floydfest.com/lineup/.

Patrons are encouraged to sign up for FloydFest’s e-blast newsletters and new-and-improved Text Club so they don’t miss a minute of all of the ‘Aurora’ news and announcements that are fit to print: https://floydfest.hive-pages.com/floydfestfamily. Click to https://tinyurl.com/FloydFest2025 for a direct link to tickets. Ticket prices increase on April 1, again on July 1, and for a final time at the gate, if tickets remain. Info by ticket-type, as well as price tiers, can be viewed at https://floydfest.com/info- by-ticket-type-price-tiers/.

New for 2025, Hotel Travel Packages are now available for FloydFest 25~Aurora, with accommodation options at the iconic & historic Hotel Roanoke (VIP) and the modern & plush SpringHill Suites Roanoke (GA). FloydFest Hotel Travel Packages areavailable paired with either (2) 5-Day GA tickets or (2) 5-Day VIP tickets for FloydFest 25~Aurora, and include a five-night hotel stay (and all associated hotel amenities), roundtrip shuttle transportation to and from the festival Wednesday through Sunday, plus (2) FloydFest Merchandise Bundles. A limited number of GA & VIP Hotel Travel Packages are available — and prices increase on April 1 — so act fast to claim this new boutique offering on FloydFest.com or https://floydfest.com/hotel-travel- packages/.

Visit FloydFest.com to find:

• The initial By-Day Artist Schedule for FloydFest 25~Aurora: https://floydfest.com/2025-artists-by-day/

• Brand-new and expanded FAQs: https://floydfest.com/floydfest-faqs/

• A Site Map, which will be regularly updated throughout the season: https://floydfest.com/site-map/

• The valued Partners of FloydFest 25~Aurora: https://floydfest.com/partners/

• The evolving lineup, artist information, playlists and links: https://floydfest.com/lineup/

• Rules, a packing list and directions: https://floydfest.com/packing-list-rules-directions/

• Vendor info (applications NOW OPEN!): https://floydfest.com/vendors/

• Volunteer info (applications NOW OPEN!): https://floydfest.com/volunteers/

• A Spotify playlist featuring artists from FloydFest 25~Aurora: https://tinyurl.com/FloydFest25AuroraPlaylist

• Information on Festival Experiences (such as Outdoor Adventure, the Children’s Universe, and “Other Cool Stuff”), plus access to customer service, booking contacts, volunteer info … and more!

As always, FloydFest will also include vibrant and varied vendors, quality craft brews and chews, healing arts, workshops and whimsy, camping and children’s activities, outdoor adventure, onsite art installations and a final lineup featuring almost 100 artists performing on seven+ stages over five days.

FloydFest takes place at its new home, FestivalPark, located at 5826 Floyd Highway North in Check, Va. Click to https://tinyurl.com/FloydFest2025 for a direct link to tickets. For more information, email info@floydfest.com. Stay informed via FloydFest’s newsletter at https://floydfest.hive-pages.com/floydfestfamily, and find FloydFest on Twitter (twitter.com/floydfest), Instagram (instagram.com/floydfestva) and Facebook (facebook.com/FloydFestVa). Also, to sign-up for both our e-blast newsletters and Text Club, visit https://floydfest.hive-pages.com/floydfestfamily.

