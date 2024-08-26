This Week at Edgewood Cottage; Jim Magruder’s Photography and Sue Wilders’s Acrylics



By Sharon Smoski

Just two more weeks to visit Edgewood Cottage’s artists in residence and, believe me, we have a very strong finish. From August 26 through September 1, 10-5 daily, Jim Magruder, photography, and Sue Wilders, acrylics, will share the Cottage, with a free artist reception on Thursday, August 28, from 5-7 p.m.

Jim Magruder captures unique and engaging images of the landscape, culture and people of our region. He scours mountains, woods and towns hunting for scenes that reveal the beauty, wonder and sometimes the pathos of the area and its inhabitants. Jim is drawn more and more to “intimate landscapes,” tightly framed shots that isolate some of the smaller but more intriguing elements of the landscape. But let’s have Jim describe the favorite piece he’s showing this season.

“I guess my piece ‘Three Swings’ is my favorite because I didn’t start with a pre-conceived notion of the image, instead I opened my mind to whatever grabbed my attention and developed the image from there.”

“Three Swings by Jim Magruder,” Magruder Photography

Sue Wilders paints what she knows and what she sees. Sue grew up in a family of commercial artists, studied Japanese and Chinese art for five years and was artist in residence for 17 years at the Morikami Japanese Museum in Delray Beach Florida. Sue loves using acrylics to capture the beauty and light of the Blue Ridge mountains where she now lives. Sue humbly considers herself a work in progress with much to learn, which she believes is the true joy of painting.

Sue loves the change of seasons and her favorite piece to show in the Cottage is “Old Barn in the Fall.” Sue explains, “The field was still full of goldenrod even as the mountains were ablaze with color.”

“Old Barn in the Fall” by Sue Wilders, www.celestialhorsestudio.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

