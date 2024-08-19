This Week at Edgewood Cottage… Brad Gates, Ink and Acrylic Pointillist Artist, & Lee Harper, Oil

We welcome you and two distinct artists to Edgewood Cottage from August 19 through August 25, 10-5 daily: Brad Gates, ink and acrylic pointillist artist, and Lee Harper, oil. The artists will be hosting a free reception on Thursday, August 22 from 5-7 p.m., including music by Fin Vason.

Brad Gates is a full-time Blowing Rock resident who says he got his start at the Watauga County Farmers Market interacting with the folks who fortunately enjoyed his art. Brad, a self-taught pointillist artist, has been creating art throughout his life. He’s been inspired by studying art on his travels to many museums including those in Paris, Amsterdam, Munich, and New York. Come welcome Brad back to Edgewood—the only pointillist artist in residence this season.

“Rainy Day on the Parkway” by Brad Gates



Lee Harper has been a painter almost as long as she’s been a dancer. Lee’s oil paintings reflect “dancing on the canvas” and are full of motion and heavily pigmented color, brimming with vibrant energy. Lee thinks of her art (dance and painting) as a celebration of nature, of the human spirit, and of life. Lee’s family has been coming to Blowing Rock for generations and loves seeing her family and friends “in the most beautiful place on the planet.” Lee’s favorite piece she’ll be sharing at the Cottage is “Peace,” Blowing Rock cows in a peaceful setting.

“Peace” by Lee Harper

As you visit downtown Blowing Rock and see artists participating in the Plein Air Festival throughout town, come welcome Lee and Brad back to Edgewood Cottage, August 19 through August 25 with a free 5-7 p.m. reception on Thursday, August 22. Art plus music on the porch by Fin Vason, a perfect pairing.

