The Watauga County Republican Women’s Club (WCRWC) will have its next monthly meeting on Wednesday July 30 at the Dan’l Boone Inn, 130 Hardin

Street, Boone. Lunch at 11:30 AM, with a meeting at noon. All interested in furthering the Republican cause in the High Country are welcome to

attend and are invited to join. Call 828/832-6864 for more information. The WCRWC usually meets the last Wednesday of the month. See us on Facebook and learn more.